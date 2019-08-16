Imagine the knots someone would have to tie themselves in to somehow be angry at Republicans for standing up for Israel. And not only that but going on to claim they’re somehow using their concern for Jews as a way to launder racism toward Muslims.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Molly Jong-Fast did though.

I’m sick of scary republicans using fake concern for the Jews as a way of laundering their racism towards Muslims. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2019

Alrighty then.

That’s her takeaway? Although to be fair, the phrase ‘laundering racism’ is pretty damn good.

Too bad she used it to make a stupid point.

I am sick of ppl using muslims as a way to launder their hatred towards others https://t.co/fXClozR34w — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 16, 2019

We’re sick of people using Twitchy to as a way to launder their hatred toward Ron Perlman.

Wait, does that work?

Maybe Tom Arnold.

Them being muslim had nothing to do with any of this — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 16, 2019

BUT RACISM.

Molly continued.

We’re tired of people like Molly using fake concern over Muslims to launder her bigotry toward Republicans.

There we go, that works.

Dear @Liz_Cheney, you don’t get to use jews as a bludgeon against other groups you want to discriminate against. We’re not going to let you.

Thanks though. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2019

Oh, good grief.

What do you want to bet she actually has Liz blocked?

As a Jew, I was always taught that it was my responsibility to stand up for oppressed peoples, because of our shared struggles. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2019

And gosh, that’s what Republicans have been trying to do but … k.

The only racism evident is that of both Tlaib and Omar.

The insistance of defending their hate in the name of "resistance" has been the real spectacle here. — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) August 16, 2019

Molly not only picked a fight with Liz Cheney but she went after another Liz.

Maybe she has a thing against the name Liz.

Israel barring Omar & Tlaib has nothing to do with their Muslim religion & everything to do with the fact that they support BDS, don't believe Israel has a right to exist, & planned a trip paid for by a group who advocates for terrorism against Israel. But you know all that. https://t.co/TVC7YAFUNc — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 16, 2019

Which is the law in Israel but you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

They love the Jews except when they’re hanging out with white suprematists https://t.co/ZqCfYrihP7 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2019

Sweet baby corn.

You know she’s a blast at birthday parties. *yikes*

