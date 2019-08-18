Hey guys, good news! Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, wants everyone to know it was a job well done yesterday as Antifa violently attacked innocent people throughout the day and claimed it was ok because they stand against fascism or something.

Guess since no one got shot he feels like they did their jobs.

Ted. Dude, really?

He had to know this wouldn’t go over well, yes?

But Ted said no one got hurt …

HA HA HA HA

That would be great on a t-shirt.

Disgraceful display of cowardice, indeed.

Not to mention there have still been no arrests in the beating of Andy Ngo a couple of months ago.

Yeah, Ted, it’s time to resign.

