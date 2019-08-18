Hey guys, good news! Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, wants everyone to know it was a job well done yesterday as Antifa violently attacked innocent people throughout the day and claimed it was ok because they stand against fascism or something.

Guess since no one got shot he feels like they did their jobs.

In light of the recent mass shootings around the country, we prepared for the worst. I am relieved that no lives were lost. Weapons were seized quickly. @PortlandPolice did an extraordinary job keeping the peace, protecting life, & responding to violence. We are very grateful. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 18, 2019

Ted. Dude, really?

He had to know this wouldn’t go over well, yes?

Today was a sad JOKE… pic.twitter.com/flTxwedHc5 — that one guy in Louisiana (@Mojo50James) August 18, 2019

But Ted said no one got hurt …

You are clearly delusional if you think things were peaceful. — Ginny (@ginkates) August 18, 2019

Did you allow the @PortlandPolice to arrest Antifa people beating people up and trashing buses? How can allowing that kind of behavior on your streets make you think you are on the right side of anything, let alone history? — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) August 18, 2019

Youre supposed to protect people from violence, too. Remember, you forcibly disarmed them, somit was your responsibility to protect them from ☆harm. You didnt.https://t.co/2QTC9slsAE — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) August 18, 2019

HA HA HA HA

That would be great on a t-shirt.

The videos tell a different story, Enabler-in-Chief! — Brian O'Kelley (@BrianOKelley1) August 18, 2019

Disgraceful display of cowardice. You let violent anti American thugs run your town while stomping on citizens rights. Resign Ted. — Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) August 18, 2019

Disgraceful display of cowardice, indeed.

Not to mention there have still been no arrests in the beating of Andy Ngo a couple of months ago.

Yeah, Ted, it’s time to resign.

Related:

She MAD! Bill Maher calls anti-Israel boycott movement a ‘bullsh*t purity test’ for Dems and Rashida Tlaib just can’t DEAL

Just going to leave this here –> Rashida Tlaib gets the ‘distracted boyfriend meme’ treatment ANNND we’re officially dead now

Don’t pick on those anti-Semites! Molly Jong-Fast is super cranky with Republicans for caring about Israel and Jews