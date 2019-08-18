Sharyl Attkisson chimed in on why the New York Times has decided to map out their narrative in a way to shape all news and events they cover in the context of racism. So we figure this means if they write about a really bad traffic jam they’ll blame evil white men and racism for it.

Sharyl, of course, said it far better:

The takeaway? The NYT says it is mapping out a narrative in advance of any naturally-occurring, true news events, and plans to shape all natural-occurring, true news events so that they are reported in the context of racism. This is what they believe their readers want. https://t.co/BJGqZttVSc — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) August 17, 2019

And for whatever reason, this seems to have ‘triggered’ TPM’s Josh Marshall.

Sharyl, people used to think you were a legitimate reporter. That is truly amazing. https://t.co/kWSBx6LaSo — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 17, 2019

Not sure why he’s so mad at her for explaining what it is the NYT has openly said they plan to do.

2/ It’s challenging for wingnuts. But the President coddles white nationalists and believes they’re a crucial part of this base of support. He’s right. The majority of the country thinks Trump is racist because he’s really racist. This is a real story. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 17, 2019

They do realize at this point they are all but re-electing Trump in 2020 with this nonsense, yes?

Sounds like your gripe is with the NYT if you don't like what they said at their meeting. pic.twitter.com/O0ESUwoawo — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) August 17, 2019

Is this a gif you found at 4chan? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 17, 2019

Yes, that's exactly how gifs work. (Bravo for figuring that out, you are one smart cookie! Don't let anybody else tell you otherwise!) — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) August 17, 2019

i never have, Sharyl, thank you for conceding you spend time at 4chan. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 17, 2019

And you are free to make up anything you like! I certainly don't dispute that. 😉 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) August 18, 2019

Talking Points Memo? @joshtpm Yes, that's a well known propagandist publication. Don't let it bother you, they do what they do! #TheyWorkHardForTheMoney https://t.co/hIEOhwa7b4 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) August 17, 2019

you really seem up on things. we are admittedly a small publication. but we break news and we’ve never had a story discredited and debunked, let alone a string of them, as you have. happy to rest on our rep. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 17, 2019

