John Brennan has some nerve thinking he has ANY business talking about who we need to elect in 2020. Maybe he missed it but he’s not exactly someone many of us trust when it comes to elections … like at all.

But you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

This freakin’ guy.

The stain Donald Trump leaves on our Nation’s soul should be a constant reminder that we cannot assume candidates for public office have the competence, integrity, & decency Americans deserve. In 2020, we need to elect someone to safeguard & strengthen democracy, not trample it. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 17, 2019

The only stain this editor sees right now is named John and looks a little bit like an upside-down, overly ripened avocado.

Tweeps in the Twittersphere were less than impressed with John’s take on who we need to elect:

You are a co-conspirator, commie. — Charles X Proxy (@Charlemagne0814) August 18, 2019

Delete your account. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 17, 2019

That.

That too.

Man who spied on congress, reporters, citizens and an opposing campaign lectures us on "trampling our democracy" — Walter Kowalski (@KowalskiWal5) August 17, 2019

You have a GREAT deal of nerve bringing up a SOUL of any type! Stay in your lane John! — Jim in Minneapolis (@jimlundell) August 17, 2019

Hey – it’s obvious you’re used to nothing happening, but the protection of your power. Our democratic Republic is safer now than it was under Obama, so I’m not sure what to say about your falsehood. Hate makes us say a lot of bad things, I suppose. — Rick (@JustRickMft) August 18, 2019

Wow…reading some of the declass docs this week, I would venture to say that you mean "elect someone in 2020 who looks like a politician, talks like a politician and deceives the public like a politician" Donald Trump was the "stain remover" #Trump2020 Thank u, next…. — Cheryl Benson (@cbensonhunt) August 17, 2019

My new book exposes your entire plot against the 2016 campaign. Allies abroad have already flipped on you, my testimony launched the new investigations. https://t.co/3iNg7yNvMO — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) August 17, 2019

Ruh-roh, John Boy.

