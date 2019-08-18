You’d think after the week Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar had they’d be very careful about what they post in social media, right?

Wrong.

Look at this …

Oof. Looks like both Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib shared this awful Carlos Latuff cartoon in Instagram stories yesterday. In 2006, Latuff came in second in Iran's International Holocaust Cartoon Contest, which is a thing that exists, in case you thought the TL couldn't get any worse. pic.twitter.com/uwyBPAsz7T — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 18, 2019

So the guy who drew this cartoon came in second in Iran’s International Holocaust Cartoon Contest.

What a sweetie.

And both Ilhan and Rashida shared it.

Wow.

What the actual f***. It shouldnâ€™t be too much to ask that members of Congress not promote the work of anti-Semitic cartoonists. Surely someone on their staffs has access to google! ðŸ™„ https://t.co/ArfWc2PvRS — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) August 18, 2019

It shouldn’t be too much to ask members of Congress not to be anti-Semites and yet here we are.

There are no real words to adequately address how awful these women are. Just vile.

Weird, right? — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 18, 2019

Totally.

They posted counting on outrage to spread this editorial cartoon even further, with which some people will agree. My vote is not to even post. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) August 18, 2019

Antisemities sharing antisemitic cartoons and continue to be antisemitic? Iâ€™m shocked — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 18, 2019

Right? Totally out of character.

Turns out the women who support BDS were anti-Semites! What a twist! — Colonel Colonial Cauliflower (@DestructiveChem) August 18, 2019

Never saw that one comin’, did ya’?

"Stop silencing us!!!"

— people who never STFU — Matt Cates (@Matt_Cates) August 18, 2019

Ain’t THAT the truth?

