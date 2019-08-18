You’d think after the week Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar had they’d be very careful about what they post in social media, right?

Wrong.

Look at this …

So the guy who drew this cartoon came in second in Iran’s International Holocaust Cartoon Contest.

What a sweetie.

And both Ilhan and Rashida shared it.

Wow.

It shouldn’t be too much to ask members of Congress not to be anti-Semites and yet here we are.

There are no real words to adequately address how awful these women are. Just vile.

Totally.

Right? Totally out of character.

Never saw that one comin’, did ya’?

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Tags: anti-SemitismCarlos LatuffcartoonIlhan OmarRashida Tlaib