Every day we ask ourselves how this can be real life and then every day we laugh and remind ourselves we cover Twitter for a living. After Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide on Saturday, social media was flooded with all sorts of conspiracy theories (heck, Joe Scarborough tried to blame Russia for it), and it sounds like Hillary Clinton’s long-time pal David Brock’s ShareBlue organization was busy-busy sending out talking points to ‘members of the press affiliated with ShareBlue’:

Democratic activist David Brock’s ShareBlue operation is allegedly giving members of the press affiliated with ShareBlue their talking points on Epstein. Here’s a leaked email they allegedly sent to the ShareBlue Stalwarts. p.s. ROLCON refers to role playing as a conservative. pic.twitter.com/3eeqllorRI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2019

ROLCON.

Role-playing Conservative.

We especially ‘like’ ‘Do #2’ the most, remind people of prior allegations against Trump. *eye roll*

Now, there are some people claiming this was not leaked, that it’s not legit, that the ‘far-right spin machine’ has created this to discredit the press and we suppose any of that is possible BUT it’s also entirely possible this is a legit email that was legitimately leaked.

Well, this is just fun! I wonder if it's legitimately from a David Brock organization. I wouldn't be surprised. I wonder if some bold, brave journalist—not affiliated with ShareBlue, if that is indeed a thing—might dig into it. https://t.co/u5loCGS772 — Larry Sanger (@lsanger) August 11, 2019

We wouldn’t hold our breath …

This editor went out to Oliver Willis’ timeline to see if there was anything similar to what the alleged email directs the press to say and we found a couple interesting tweets.

Guys it's not like William Barr lied to us while ignoring Presidential obstruction of justice. You should believe all of his statements on all issues! — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 10, 2019

Reminding people of Trump’s power as president?

She’ll murder people for an Arkansas land deal and to hide her lesbian lover (things they’ve accused her of) but she won’t kill a dozen or so to get the presidency? Cmon Hillary. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 11, 2019

Hrm.

Accounts claiming this isn’t a big deal or legit look a have a lot of ‘waves’ in their bios, like this one:

It wasn't leaked, it is an open letter with suggestions about to correct disinformation and right wingnuts propaganda — Better to light one candle than curse the darkness (@PersevereEver) August 11, 2019

So propaganda to correct supposed propaganda.

This person using ‘right wingnuts’ totally makes us take them seriously.

*sigh*

FYI, when we check ShareBlue’s Twitter feed we don’t see any stories about Epstein … not on their site either.

*adjusts tinfoil hat a little more*

Related:

‘You disgust me.’ Joe Scarborough should delete his VILE Epstein tweet and then go ahead and just DELETE his account too

PARTY HARD: Mollie Hemingway shares letter Andrew W.K. wrote a young man claiming his dad is ‘a right-wing as*hole’

RIGHT! Anti-Trump poster girl Chrissy Teigen bravely claims she’ll boycott these restaurants for helping re-elect Trump and LOL