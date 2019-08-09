Hey, if you guys are looking for some places to eat over the weekend, this anti-Trump peep was good enough to share a bunch of restaurants that are supporting Trump’s re-election campaign. Whoohoo, INN N OUT!

Take your pick.

So here’s a list of companies supporting Trump’s re-election:

– Bang

– inn n out

– chick fil a

– Taco Bell

– McDonald’s

– Wendy’s

– KFC

– Pizza Hut

– Olive Garden

– Waffle House

– IHOP

– Carl’s Jr. So if you see me starting to get thinner and toned don’t ask me why. — Costa (@BillyBobSanderz) August 8, 2019

Yummm … Waffle House.

Waffles.

U.S.A.!

But lookout, Christine (Chrissy) Teigen is going to boycott all of these places … WHATEVER WILL THEY DO WITHOUT HER?!

Suuure she is.

Because you know Teigen here spends most of her time eating at Pizza Hut and KFC, then follows up with a snack at Carl’s Jr.

And wow, she should totally use the f-word more, it makes her seem so sane and rational.

This is about as believable as Michael Moore boycotting the SoulCycle.

Now if Moore threatened to boycott these eateries they might need to worry …

Yes, I'm sure you spend many thousands of dollars a year at Olive Garden. https://t.co/hyhKui0Jfs — Molly Ratty (@molratty) August 9, 2019

THOUSANDS of dollars.

For those of you that don’t know, tough-girl @chrissyteigen has me blocked so I can’t read her *mean tweets* to me. Chrissy, you married up— and are the trashiest celebrity in Hollywood. You have no talent, and you aren’t smart.

Just angry and OBSESSED with Trump. pic.twitter.com/YQSmDtvhRC — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 9, 2019

Yeah, Teigen is a real sweetie.

Damn. Looks like I've got some eating to do. Anybody else up for some hate chicken today? https://t.co/2cop8od4E8 — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer 🥳 (@nomorenightowl) August 9, 2019

Side note, this editor and her family totally had McDonald’s for lunch … so stick that in your boycott pipe and smoke it.

Such a classy girl, you are. — The McClarney Cop (@jchutch2) August 9, 2019

The epitome of class.

Doubtful — Vikie E Schwartz (@TexasVikie) August 9, 2019

Lol what a bunch of babies. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) August 9, 2019

The nerve of those folks disagreeing with you. Don't they know who you are??? 👀 — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 9, 2019

Right?! Must shutdown anyone or any company that disagrees with the Left.

It’s pathetic.

You're going to starve yourself to death if you don't eat at restaurants with an owner, officer, director, or employee who supports Trump. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) August 9, 2019

Thanks for posting a must go to list of places to eat! #KAG2020 #TrumpPence2020 — Melanie (@mefbama) August 9, 2019

In n out… but like… but… i… my i … wh — Evan Stern (@evanjstern) August 9, 2019

ROFL

Hey, at least Evan is honest. Gold star.

God bless AMERICA!

