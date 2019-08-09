We’re not entirely sure why the little blue checkmark that could, Alan Cole, took it upon himself to pick a fight with Generation X but here we are …

Hi Generation X: I know you have lots of smug propaganda about millennials and boomers, but actually your cultural artifacts are lame! Remembrance of the 80s will ultimately hinge on Stranger Things and "1985" by Bowling for Soup rather than your boring "brat pack" movies! — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) August 9, 2019

Awww, it’s probably because the yahoos said Sean Astin was from ‘Stranger Things,’ when any person with a half a brain in their head knows Sean is known for ‘The Goonies.’ But c’mon, he had to know this wouldn’t end well for him …

It's so sad when people over 35 quote Airplane! at the younger people, thinking it will build rapport, but they get no response because the younger people have wisely avoided watching it in favor of sweet YouTube clips. Everything you love will soon be forgotten, just like you. — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) August 9, 2019

Millennials.

lol @ Gen Xers in my mentions trying to disavow ownership of the "brat pack" and claim ownership of newer cultural touchstones like Friends. Like they weren't always trying to get people to watch St. Elmo's Fire or whatever. I, too, watched Friends. As a millennial. In 2003. — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) August 9, 2019

We looked through Alan’s replies and we don’t see a lot of people disavowing the Brat Pack but we do see a lot of people calling Alan a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

Surely you can't be seriously this assclownish. And no, I won't stop calling you, Shirley. https://t.co/pNKe7LvPdi — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 9, 2019

Shirley.

If your Tweet sucked any more, it would be co-sponsored by Hoover, Shark, Dyson, and Roomba. You should do the rest of your generation a huge favor and put your head all the way back up your ass and jump up and down until you disappear. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 9, 2019

Every once in a while it’s like Gen X has to put Millennials in their place.

Simple Minds made sure that won't happen. — MDub, Pete's human (@emmdub559) August 9, 2019

You picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue. — danieldbunn (@danieldbunn) August 9, 2019

This is quite an ungracious, selfish attitude from someone who should be educated enough to know better. — Schultzie (@muffnbear) August 9, 2019

Just another example that educated doesn’t necessarily mean intelligent.

Uh, stewardess, pardon me, but I speak jive. — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) August 9, 2019

You wish, little fella. I've got a lot of years in me. Quiet down now and get to work funding my Social Security. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) August 9, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

The joke, of course, being all Gen Xr’s know Social Security will likely be gone way before any of us retire.

That's very true. And the next generation will laugh when you mention YouTube and Twitter. So…you might wanna brace yourself, kid. — Pepe Leffew (@pepeleffew) August 9, 2019

Dear Alan, Whatever, man. We don’t care. GenX — Paul B. Kelly (@ImInSTL) August 9, 2019

And there you have it.

