Welp, if you had any doubts about whether or not Trump had well and truly broken Joe Scarborough you needed look no further than his vile, unprofessional, and irresponsible tweet on Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

And yes, this is a real series of tweets from Joe … it’s so gross we double and triple-checked.

A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Russia.

RUSSIA, JOE?!

What in the absolute eff is this guy thinking with a tweet like THIS?!

Russia.

Holy crap.

He reportedly tried to kill himself two weeks ago. And is allowed to finish the job now? Bullshit. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

But Russia. Really, Joe?

Delete all of this.

And then your account.

Powerful Democratic and Republican figures breathing a huge sigh of relief—as well as a Harvard professor or two. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

We didn’t think it was possible but Joe just made Alex Jones seem sane and rational.

Congrats!

Delete your account, and find a new profession. You really suck ar your current one. — ken (@steelerfanaticx) August 10, 2019

True story.

This is unacceptable.

Yeah, imagine right after docs drop showing big Dems allegedly had sex with young girls and might be taken down. And showing Clinton lied about not being on island. Who would have thunk… — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) August 10, 2019

Never, ever, EVER open your mouth about Alex Jones again.

Ever — Sandpit (@rev_entertain) August 10, 2019

See?

You disgust me. — Molly Ratty (@molratty) August 10, 2019

Join the club.

This is an A+ parody account. Keep up the good work, anon. — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 2 (@SisyphusGoals) August 10, 2019

How irresponsible of you. You should resign. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 10, 2019

True story.

You're a clown Joe. He had the goods on tons of people…one of them being Bill Clinton…someone that has a ton of dead bodies tied to him in some way. Make sure Mika gives you your testicles back at some point. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 10, 2019

Bill Clinton was unavailable for comment. pic.twitter.com/Ma0wgfzI3z — Dan H (@dalsx1) August 10, 2019

Oof.

you’re a psychopath — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 10, 2019

This is the dumbest shit I've read in a very long time — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 10, 2019

Are you out of your mind? — scottyp (@vvangopher) August 10, 2019

The answer is yes, yes Joe IS out of his mind.

Related:

WINNING! Pat Sajak’s tweet mocking celebrities for telling people how to live and think belongs in the Snark Hall of Fame

PARTY HARD: Mollie Hemingway shares letter Andrew W.K. wrote a young man claiming his dad is ‘a right-wing as*hole’

RIGHT! Anti-Trump poster girl Chrissy Teigen bravely claims she’ll boycott these restaurants for helping re-elect Trump and LOL