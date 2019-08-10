Welp, if you had any doubts about whether or not Trump had well and truly broken Joe Scarborough you needed look no further than his vile, unprofessional, and irresponsible tweet on Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

And yes, this is a real series of tweets from Joe … it’s so gross we double and triple-checked.

Russia.

RUSSIA, JOE?!

What in the absolute eff is this guy thinking with a tweet like THIS?!

Russia.

Holy crap.

But Russia. Really, Joe?

Delete all of this.

And then your account.

We didn’t think it was possible but Joe just made Alex Jones seem sane and rational.

Trending

Congrats!

True story.

This is unacceptable.

See?

Join the club.

True story.

Oof.

The answer is yes, yes Joe IS out of his mind.

Related:

WINNING! Pat Sajak’s tweet mocking celebrities for telling people how to live and think belongs in the Snark Hall of Fame

PARTY HARD: Mollie Hemingway shares letter Andrew W.K. wrote a young man claiming his dad is ‘a right-wing as*hole’

RIGHT! Anti-Trump poster girl Chrissy Teigen bravely claims she’ll boycott these restaurants for helping re-elect Trump and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ClintonEpsteinJoe ScarboroughRussia