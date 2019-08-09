Pat Sajak is one of those celebrities who actually only tweets when he has something worth tweeting about. And boy howdy, his tweets are always worth reading and heck, if you’re a Twitchy editor, worth writing about as well.

Like this gem.

As you probably know, we celebrities are uniquely qualified to tell you how to live and what to think, and I take that responsibility seriously. I’m working hard, and I expect to have my list of rules available in a week or so. Meantime, just do your best on your own. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) August 9, 2019

Celebrities might not like Pat’s tweet but WE love it.

‘Meanwhile, just do your best on your own.’

And he used proper grammar!

He wins Twitter today, folks. Sorry, the rest of you can go home now.

True story.

Let’s not forget you have to tell us what to wear and how to do our hair, too. Not sure how we would survive without you. Thank you 🥰 — Jane Says (@TFredette2) August 9, 2019

Please, make it fast! I can’t hold on much longer. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) August 9, 2019

Lol…you're absolutely right @patsajak. If it weren't for celebrities telling us average folk how to live, we'd be spending our days flinging poop at each other. — David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) August 9, 2019

Thank God. I’ve been anxiously awaiting your guidance on several policy issues for some time now. — Holly Hansen (@hollyshansen) August 9, 2019

Pat Sajak wins the internet for today: https://t.co/tchubRlqDc — Survive The Collapse (@survivecollapse) August 9, 2019

Told ya’.

If you start advocating for illegal aliens getting free vowels, I'm done with you. — GordoFabulous (@GordoFabulous) August 9, 2019

*dead*

I’ll be here, waiting patiently, doing absolutely nothing, so I don’t do anything to disappoint the Hollywood elite! — Paul Soteropoulos (@PaulSodapop) August 9, 2019

Floundering in the wilderness until I hear from you — Katie Pease (@kapease) August 9, 2019

I am scared. Please hurry. — edheb (@edheb) August 9, 2019

I'll probably just stay home. I don't want to mess up. — Jaclyn (@AMarvelousLight) August 9, 2019

You are alright. Always thinking about us little people. — SDSanders (@SDSanders5) August 9, 2019

He gets it.

