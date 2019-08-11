That feeling you get when you’re not sure your brain can actually handle the ridiculousness you’re not only reading and watching but WRITING about.

HOLY moly.

Y’all remember Yaniv, yes? The transgendered woman who filed a human rights complaint because women refused to wax his scrotum … or her scrotum.

But women don’t have scrotums. Right? No?

You know what, never mind. We can’t.

Apparently, she asked for fries and was refused the fries because she’s transgender.

Except the manager of the restaurant has said this is not true.

So an employee who doesn’t speak great English and likely doesn’t even know the word ‘transgender’ denied Yaniv fries for being transgender.

Hrm.

We’re not entirely sure she’s being 100% honest here. Just a hunch.

Oof.

Starting to …

The gal at the register who didn’t speak much English was totally anti-trans and refused Jessica her fries.

That’s her story.

And it totally happened and stuff.

K.

