Peeps in the media are suddenly super worried about conspiracy theories now that they could actually hurt a Democrat like Hillary Clinton. Keep in mind, these are the same people who have spent years pushing the Russian collusion hoax, going out of their way to blame Trump for the El Paso shooting …

Jim seems worried about people not taking the media seriously … wonder why.

Mollie Hemingway knee-capped him:

Patently absurd.

Perfect.

Trending

It can’t be a good feeling.

Heh.

It’s challenging to keep all of the horrible things our ‘friends’ in the media have done to push their agenda and the Democrat’s narrative but luckily it sounds like some of this is finally catching up with them.

Maybe?

Related:

‘Just stop pretending’: S.E. Cupp tries shaming her ‘friends in the Republican party’ to act on guns and it does NOT go well for her

David Brock’s ShareBlue allegedly sharing Epstein talking points with press ‘Stalwarts’ according to leaked email (screenshot)

‘You disgust me.’ Joe Scarborough should delete his VILE Epstein tweet and then go ahead and just DELETE his account too

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNconspiraciesEpsteinJim SciuttoMollie Hemingway