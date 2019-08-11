HOO boy …

We’re not entirely sure why S.E. Cupp took it upon herself to lecture her ‘friends in the Republican party’ on doing something about guns but here we are.

Watch.

It’s time to act on guns. @secupp says, “I’ll be accused of letting my emotions get in the way of facts here… it should be more emotional. And to my friends in the Republican party, at the NRA, on the side of gun rights, if you're not emotional about this, join me, won't you?" pic.twitter.com/oZPbAY2D17 — SE Cupp Unfiltered (@UnfilteredSE) August 10, 2019

United States of Hate.

Really?!

Good gravy, woman.

Also, not seeing a lot of people accusing her of letting her emotions get to her, but we are seeing a whole LOT of people calling her a fake, fraud, and a phony.

Just sayin’.

If she is, she totally sucks at it. — Neva the #1 American Elbow Doctor of New Jersey (@pipandbaby) August 11, 2019

Not a great Libertarian. Nope.

Lotsa people saying, ‘No thanks,’ here as well.

Emotion over facts…Yeah sure Jane.. — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) August 11, 2019

Heh.

Infringement.

Emotional Responses lead to Boxer fractures and Bangs, both are hideous. pic.twitter.com/2wav7NUL0h — Stupid Vexing Twit (@CossatotFalls) August 11, 2019

I am a fan but of the Age of Enlightenment. It has brought us reason and logic. Gun homicides are substantially down from the mid 1990’s. Mass shootings are tragic and elicit emotion.

Taking away constitutional rights because of fear is not the answer, unless you repeal the 2A. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 11, 2019

HOW DARE THIS PERSON TALK RATIONALLY AND NOT EMOTIONALLY ABOUT GUNS!

The nerve.

I’m very emotional when it comes to my rights. Dismantling the second by violating the fourth will lead to the dispersal of the first. Or is that too hard to see? — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) August 11, 2019

This editor is pretty emotional about her rights as well.

"I should just stop pretending." https://t.co/0fMy22ozFl — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) August 11, 2019

Nailed it.

She should just stop pretending to even be a Libertarian and admit she’s more of a Moderate now.

You are absolutely letting your emotions get in the way of facts. That’s a horrible way to craft policy that affects the rights of law-abiding citizens. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) August 11, 2019

The BoR is not negotiable. — Strykewolf (@gamewolf67) August 11, 2019

Get bent. You've become a joke. — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) August 11, 2019

No — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) August 11, 2019

Short and sweet.

That works.

