As Twitchy readers know, Joe Scarborough wrote perhaps the dumbest tweets of the day about Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday morning, which is actually sort of a big deal when you consider how damn stupid Twitter was in general after the news broke about his suicide.

And c’mon, if CNN journos are calling Joe out you KNOW it was bad.

reckless speculation like this from someone with a platform and voice as large as yours is as irresponsible as it gets. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 10, 2019

Andrew is right.

Whoa, did Hell freeze over? Would someone check and get back to us? Thanks.

Joe didn’t like being called out …

Andrew, I never realized that a glib tweet of mine while drinking coffee would be taken by you as the inerrant word of God. Lighten up. The tweets following mocked conspiracy theories of the 90s and the New York Mets’ 9th inning comeback. Relax. https://t.co/oQD5eQAWc2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 11, 2019

Lighten up, he was only tweeting something really awful and stupid that got him dragged by sane people all day.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What was IN that coffee, Joe?

He went on.

“Is as irresponsible as it gets?” Go outside and get some fresh air today. Get off Twitter, which is what I did after finishing my coffee. That’s why I’m just now seeing your hyperventilating tweet. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 11, 2019

Joe.

Dude.

The tweets were horrible and c’mon, Andrew rarely agrees with us so this is fairly significant.

Bad tweets, Joe, BAD tweets.

Oh yeah. I also tweeted about “Apocalypse Now” a few minutes later. Context, man. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 11, 2019

What a smug a-hole.

No one took it as a joke, Joe. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) August 11, 2019

Clown nose on — Night Monkey (@robkroese) August 11, 2019

Drunk on coffee. It happens. — David Suage (@DSuage) August 11, 2019

You knew what you were doing joe. People will be running with you “glib” comment you can bet on that — al bodden (@albodden) August 11, 2019

Bingo.

And then when he’s called out for his crap he’ll treat them the same way he treated Andrew.

