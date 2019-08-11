Imagine if gun control hacks like Senator Dick Durbin actually had any idea about guns, the law, or the ridiculous things they make claims about. We get it, the Left has an agenda and a specific narrative to push about guns but still, this is just not true.

Each year 100,000 felons and other ineligible buyers are stopped from buying guns by background checks. But they can turn to gun shows and the internet to avoid our laws. Congress must close these loopholes once and for all. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 10, 2019

Awww yes, those skeeeeery LOOPHOLES.

And background checks are the magical solution y’all!

Senator Mitch McConnell now promises to stop blocking gun safety reform and to start the debate when we return in September. It’s time for all Senators to go on the record on background checks, banning assault weapons, and stopping hate crimes & domestic terrorism. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 10, 2019

There is just so much pandering going on here, we’ve lost track.

It would be impressive it if weren’t so damn annoying.

This is a straight up lie. — Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@jvonmuenster) August 11, 2019

If your position is valid and worthwhile, why must you lie? — BDR529 (@Micky_Finn) August 11, 2019

No, no they don't. There is no loophole there. There are, however, a number of gangs, and various mafia types where one can get whatever they want, if they have the cash. Or, they can just wait for another holder-type ATF op. — Strykewolf (@gamewolf67) August 10, 2019

Says the guy who has been in Congress since 1983. — Soxfan4life (@soxfanforevah) August 11, 2019

Yikes, that long? And he’s not exactly gotten a lot done during his time in office.

This “statement” is factually incorrect and negligent. Again. — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) August 10, 2019

Again.

I see you’re #Derpin’ again, you Dick. Last gun show I went to had a background checking station that even many private sellers used. I’ve ordered over the Internet… it ships only to a local FFL holder who does a BGC. Stop lying. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) August 11, 2019

The bureau of justice statistics says that fewer than 1% of guns used in crime were purchased at gun shows. Over 70% get their guns via straw purchase. The gun show loophole is a lie told by desperate liars like yourself. — 30-50 Red Eye Feral Hogs (@Red_Eye_Robot) August 11, 2019

@AG_Conservative stepped up and educated the good senator on the lies he spewed …

Guns bought over the internet must still ship to FFL dealers who run background checks. Commercial sellers at gun shows must still run background checks. Simply no evidence to support the idea that most of those rejected via background checks are obtaining firearms that way. https://t.co/iy7OilrZNA — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 10, 2019

Nailed it.

