Imagine if gun control hacks like Senator Dick Durbin actually had any idea about guns, the law, or the ridiculous things they make claims about. We get it, the Left has an agenda and a specific narrative to push about guns but still, this is just not true.

Awww yes, those skeeeeery LOOPHOLES.

And background checks are the magical solution y’all!

There is just so much pandering going on here, we’ve lost track.

It would be impressive it if weren’t so damn annoying.

Yikes, that long? And he’s not exactly gotten a lot done during his time in office.

Again.

@AG_Conservative stepped up and educated the good senator on the lies he spewed …

Nailed it.

