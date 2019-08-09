Man, Marco Rubio is really pushing his ‘Red Flag’ proposal. You’d think after the way he was treated during CNN’s Town Hall after the horrific Parkland shooting he would know better than to bend the knee to the gun-control crowd but guess not.

Our “Red Flag” proposal is the best path forward. Unlike some of the other ideas out there: – It can pass – ⁦@POTUS⁩ would sign it; & – It could actually stop the next attack #Sayfie #FlaPol https://t.co/FGCEISSHgX — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2019

Read the bill here.

Dana Loesch had many, many concerns and questions for Rubio:

Is due process inverted?

Indy has a 14 day waiting period studies found was average 9 months. What is wait?

Is there right to legal representation?

What is the standard of proof?

What is the deterrent for abuse, does it include promise of civil suit?

Senator, please discuss. https://t.co/075PYvpJ6b — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 9, 2019

Talk about a slippery freakin’ slope.

She had more.

Additionally: What 2A supporters are at the table helping to draft so protections are maintained? Does it only specifically target guns as weapons? Does it include mental health treatment? Would abuse be made a crime, felony? Many are legitimately concerned. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 9, 2019

Yes, yes many are legitimately concerned. Especially when it’s obvious how many on the Left are more than willing to ‘tattle’ on someone or even make something up that could get an innocent person flagged. Heck, they’re harassing people for donating to Trump, do those who support Red Flag laws really think a law like this won’t be abused?

Lastly, is there advanced notice before confiscation? Is there a warrant involved? There was already one death involving a man on whom such an order was visited before dawn. In an era where criminal justice reform is needed & people distrust LEO, how will this affect? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 9, 2019

Seems Rubio may not have really thought this through.

I’ve reached out to Sen. @marcorubio @SenRubioPress to join me on air and discuss these concerns. There is a lot of worry in the feedback I’m getting from listeners across the country. #DanaRadio — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 9, 2019

Let’s hope he goes on with Dana and can answer her questions.

Too many ways this red flag law will get abused w/o controls and balances put in place. — PJcrypto (@jooter09) August 9, 2019

And why is he buying the argument that guns are a root cause of mass shootings? — Rad Gumbo (@RadGumbo49) August 9, 2019

Where is the @ACLU to defend the 4th amendment as well? 🤔 — Ronnie G (@redneckscuba) August 9, 2019

Wrong approach. Red flag laws should not even be on the table. I've never seen a proposition so ripe for abuse as red flag laws.#NoRedFlagLaws — Frank 🇺🇸 👑 (@FreshTakeFrank) August 9, 2019

“It is much more important to kill bad bills than to pass good ones.” ~ Calvin Coolidge

