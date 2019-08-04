Earlier this week, Soledad O’Brien came under fire for writing a racist tweet about black Americans at a Trump rally. And then today, for whatever reason, she took it upon herself to attack Marco Rubio for asking God to bless the shooting victims and anyone impacted by the tragedy.

Guess asking God for blessings ticks her off?

The two horrible attacks in Texas & Ohio should sadden & concern all Americans. May God bless those impacted by these heartbreaking tragedies & the police,paramedics,doctors & nurses who saved lives. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 4, 2019

What happened to Soledad? Seriously.

When you're calling out people for saying "God bless you" and offering support, maybe the problem isn't them, but you? — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) August 4, 2019

Now do Obama.. — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) August 4, 2019

What did you send other than a hateful tweet? — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 4, 2019

Good to know you hate people that pray for their fellow human beings. — The sane majority (@NuLLnVoiD4prez) August 4, 2019

Says the American "journalist" — 🇺🇸Duchess of EDITH AnnaD🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) August 4, 2019

What has happened to you? Democrats are 😜 crazy. Seek help for your #TDS. — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) August 4, 2019

Annnnnd…American Idiot Soledad O'Brien sends her snark and trolls after Marco Rubio. Classy. 😠 — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) August 4, 2019

Because you know, that will solve gun violence.

Oh, wait.

What would you have him do in the moments after a tragedy, Copernicus? — Collard Green Enthusiast (@IButtload) August 4, 2019

Soledad has some brave thoughts, guys…. — 🍗🎄O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) August 4, 2019

You are absolute trash. — Starts with a K (@kilomikealpha76) August 4, 2019

You really are hateful, aren’t you? — Edu-ma-cated Country Girl 🌻 (@Edu_CountryGirl) August 4, 2019

Welp, she certainly won over hearts and minds today.

This is one horrible woman. Unbelievable. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) August 4, 2019

Sadly, knowing what she tweeted earlier in the week this is all too believable.

