OOOMG this video of the Democratic Socialists of America’s conference. Man, this editor really, really REALLY needed to laugh this morning and this conference totally did the trick.

Shew!

If SNL was actually still funny this could totally be one of their comedy skits … but that this footage is REAL only makes it that much funnier.

Watch:

Meanwhile at the Democratic Socialists of America conference… pic.twitter.com/fT0GfHIFFI — Young Americans Against Socialism (@YAAS_America) August 4, 2019

What do you expect when you put a bunch of socialists in one room?

True story, the first few times we watched we couldn’t figure out what the ‘speakers’ kept saying after their name and location. Only after about the fourth time through did we realize they were announcing their pronouns.

HA HA HA HA HA

It’s like a daycare filled with toddlers who all need a nap.

HOO boy.

Point of privilege! Can other Comrades please refer to me as Heir Mussolini? I get rattled when no one does it. — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) August 4, 2019

Ahem, point of PERSONAL privilege, man. Get it right.

They'll never get to actual business by the time every soy rep speaks it's manic piece — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) August 4, 2019

I’m going to be employed forever if this is my competition — G*yPatri*t (@AmericanHomocon) August 4, 2019

Job security, y’all.

My Brain literally hates my eyes for having watched this….. — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) August 4, 2019

At least if they ever, God forbid, take power, they will get exactly zero done. — Every Justice Dem is a Public School Failure 🇺🇸 (@BruinOregon81) August 4, 2019

They’ll be far too busy arguing about whispering and their pronouns.

This is a joke, right? — Herk Driver: Dreaming of a lake in Tennessee (@G130J) August 4, 2019

You’d think but … nope.

can we keep the replies to a minimum I have a hard time focusing with all the replies — woopig 🎙️ 📺 charlie (@realwoopig) August 4, 2019

WELL-PLAYED!

I'll just be over there in the corner, weeping for our future. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) August 4, 2019

Us too.

How do they all not bust up laughing when people call out “Point of privilege!”? — Mr. 'Murica (@MrBeardedTruth) August 4, 2019

Guys. There’s ten hours of this. Have fun. https://t.co/VYL5WVcyoA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2019

Sooooo much pass.

Related:

‘Racist and a COWARD!’ Isaiah Washington drags ‘filmmaker’ up and DOWN Twitter for calling Candace Owens ‘Uncle Tom’

‘Bigot alert’! Blue-checked SJW Saira Rao tells ‘white folks’ their minority friends ACTUALLY think they’re racist and YEAH NO

OMG they’re so MAD! Chris Cillizza actually writes an HONEST piece about Kamala Harris and the Left just LOSES it