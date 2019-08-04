Yes, we know you can’t see the tweet Candace Owens is responding to her or the schmuck who wrote it because he deleted it. Allow us to fill you in … Douglas Blackmon, who is apparently a filmmaker and won a Pulitzer Prize for ‘Slavery By Another Name,’ quote tweeted Candace and asked Twitter about the feminine form of ‘Uncle Tom’.

What is the masculine form of “you didn’t read the novel you insufferable idiot— Uncle Tom was the hero”. https://t.co/TA1jl3kZAQ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 3, 2019

Don’t take our word for it, see for yourself.

#MySleeptweet @douglasblackmon You can Run, but you can’t hide on Twitter sir. You deleted it, but I hold the receipt. You like attacking Women on Twitter that don’t agree with you? Nah, not a good look. And to think that I actually called you and congratulated on your book. Smdh pic.twitter.com/xPzq2pVaeS — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 3, 2019

Super classy.

This editor asked ol’ Doug why he deleted the tweet and he all but blamed the El Paso shooting.

Hey there “PolitiBunny.” I deleted my earlier tweet because the whole Twitter swarm attack thing is boring and ugly, whether I’m the subject of it, or somehow on the other side. Especially on an obscene day like today. https://t.co/3yqNfapPEJ — Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) August 3, 2019

Told ya’, he’s a real charmer that one.

Which is probably why actor Isaiah Washington took him to the woodshed … over and over again.

#MySleeptweet Listen asshole. I hope you have this same energy when I make a formal complaint to your superiors next week. This is NOT about me you beta male. You think that I care about you? You are a racist AND a coward. Why delete your “Uncle Tom” tweet to @RealCandaceO ? https://t.co/G3OoHSERzz — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 4, 2019

Well, he claimed he deleted it because he was the victim of boring and ugly attacks.

Heh.

#MySleeptweet The difference between you and me is that I have integrity. You don’t have enough street cred to call a Black Woman a “Uncle Tom” here on Twitter. You wanna go toe to toe with me here on Twitter? To hell with my call to your lame ass. I’m going for your job now. https://t.co/G3OoHSERzz — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 4, 2019

Yikes.

#MySleeptweet You see this is the problem with you White Male Liberal Racists. You believe that Black People will NEVER call your lame, weak and cowardly asses out. I’m NOT the same man I was 10 year’s ago. I’m your biggest threat. A Black Man with the courage to challenge you. https://t.co/G3OoHSERzz — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 4, 2019

*popcorn*

#MySleeptweet Listen y’all I’ve been insulted numerous times here on @Twitter by a arrogant liberal racist like .@douglasblackmon who deleted his racist tweet calling a Woman, who happens to be Black a “Uncle Tom” & asked all of @Twitter to give him another name to insult her. pic.twitter.com/Cd2gjgBwR4 — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 4, 2019

.@douglasblackmon I’m not to be toyed w/h or insulted for calling you out on your nasty, closeted liberal racism by essentially calling a Black Woman a “Uncle Tom”. Somehow you think that you’ll get a pass because you deleted it. Grab yourself another drink. You’re done. #Racist pic.twitter.com/NT4jsaAGQP — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 4, 2019

*more popcorn*

#MySleeptweet .@douglasblackmon is definitely #VerifiedHate and needs to apologize for his “hate speech” here on @Twitter and if he doesn’t, than we will ALL know where he and @Twitter stands. Now I need to see where his employers stand for sure. This is egregious. #WalkAway🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G0znN9m5uE — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 4, 2019

Not seeing any apology just yet.

#MySleeptweet I’m only making a educated guess, but I think any White Male Liberal Racist like @douglasblackmon who feels comfortable enough to ask ALL of @Twitter for “another name” for “Uncle Tom” to call a Black Woman, also knows a lot about burning crosses and books… pic.twitter.com/ixZRY3O98Z — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 4, 2019

Oof.

Kinda racist, right?? Assuming any black person who doesnt follow your liberal ideology must be an Uncle Tom (OR Aunt Tom 🤔)??? Yeah pretty bad. @RealCandaceO — Lhop (@Lhop963) August 4, 2019

Right?

Apparently, our friend Douglas doesn’t think so.

No, there was nothing racist about it whatsoever.

Good luck. — Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) August 4, 2019

We suppose he can keep telling himself that if it helps him sleep better at night.

You are a racist who used a recognized racial slur against black conservatives. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 4, 2019

What she said.

