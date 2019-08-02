You know it’s not a good thing when people read your tweets and all they ‘hear’ is, ‘Blah blah blah blah blah.’ Which is exactly what this editor ‘hears’ when she reads tweets from Ratio Queen, Saira Rao.

At this point, it’s almost like her tweets are comedy relief so hey if that’s her goal she succeeded.

But to be honest, we’re pretty sure that’s not what she’s going for here ALTHOUGH we laughed:

White folks: you know that your best Indian or Latinx or Black friend knows you’re racist. They don’t tell you but they tell each other – and everyone else. Know how you tell your boss they are awesome to their face but over beers w friends you tell the truth? Same same. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) August 1, 2019

No tweet that starts out with, ‘White folks’ ever ends well.

Your friends don't even like you enough to tell you that your shirt is on backwards. https://t.co/mKdRDdsQAr — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) August 2, 2019

Heh.

You really need to get a new hobby. — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 2, 2019

Seriously.

The person that uses "white people" & "white folks" ad nauseam lecturing about racism…hm.🤔 Isn't it ironic, don't ya think? https://t.co/45ZC7DY6Pk — Stacy D (@StacyDmomof5) August 2, 2019

When you continue to push your identity politics and issue sweeping generalizations due to skin color, you remove all doubt that YOU, ma’am, are the one who is racist. How incredibly sad. — CL ⚾️💙🇺🇸 (@LibertyBelleCJL) August 2, 2019

You are awful, and a hateful bigot. Get counseling, and not from a leftist whack job. — Princess of Whales (@corrcomm) August 2, 2019

I'm no therapist, but I don't think this is best the strategy for a happy or healthy life, cupcake. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) August 2, 2019

I like my boss. It could be that you are two faced. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 2, 2019

Oh please. Raosplain it to me. — Patrick 🇺🇸 (@batman1793) August 2, 2019

HA HA HA HA, we dig it.

At this point I’m convinced you are just another @TitaniaMcGrath account. — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) August 2, 2019

Gotta be.

I feel like at this point you’re just emptying your high school diary. — Splexy 🥀 (@UhOhNoGo) August 2, 2019

"Latinx" isn't a word in Spanish — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) August 2, 2019

And there we go.

