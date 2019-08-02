You know it’s not a good thing when people read your tweets and all they ‘hear’ is, ‘Blah blah blah blah blah.’ Which is exactly what this editor ‘hears’ when she reads tweets from Ratio Queen, Saira Rao.

At this point, it’s almost like her tweets are comedy relief so hey if that’s her goal she succeeded.

But to be honest, we’re pretty sure that’s not what she’s going for here ALTHOUGH we laughed:

No tweet that starts out with, ‘White folks’ ever ends well.

Heh.

Trending

Seriously.

HA HA HA HA, we dig it.

Gotta be.

And there we go.

Related:

Don’t START none! Cam Edwards takes on an army of STUPID defending his family from online haters and trolls

OMG they’re so MAD! Chris Cillizza actually writes an HONEST piece about Kamala Harris and the Left just LOSES it

DAMN! Richard Grenell RIPS CNN’s Christiane Amanpour a new one for allowing hateful Iranian propaganda to go unchallenged

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Saira RaoSJWtwitterwhite people