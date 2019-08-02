Imagine letting this sort of garbage go unchallenged during an interview.

Granted, it’s CNN we’re talking about here but c’mon, for real?

Watch this.

.@AliVaez suggests that @SecPompeo is “jealous” of Iranian FM @JZarif's communication skills, and wants to kick him off social media. “Secretary Pompeo knows that Foreign Minister Zarif is a much more effective communicator, and a much better speaker than he is.” pic.twitter.com/M27tA3tWDh — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) August 1, 2019

What the HELL?

And she didn’t give him a bit of pushback.

Wow.

Richard Grenell called her OUT.

The Iranian people are not allowed on twitter.

Zarif’s regime pushes gay people off buildings.

Zarif’s regime is the #1 state sponsor of terror & terror financing.

POTUS offered talks with the regime.

Shameful for Amanpour to allow Iranian propaganda to go unchallenged. https://t.co/ObKTuhHUBb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 2, 2019

DAMN

DRAAAAAG her, Richard.

Did you ask him if they would stop pushing gay people off buildings in another clip or nah? — We Want Marianne! (@NotHappening143) August 2, 2019

She didn’t ask him a damn thing that would have made him or Iran look bad.

Jealous, Really? What is this, Kindergarten? Zarif is a a shameless propagandist who uses social media to undermine our democracy. — Reza Behrouz (@RBehrouzDO) August 1, 2019

Maybe Christiane should take a look through the responses to her tweet because we’re thinking she missed A LOT.

As patently obvious in his interview with you, @AliVaez is a con-man and an apologist for the evil regime of Iran which is called the #CriminalCult by most Iranians. His claim of #RibbentropZarif being jealous of Sec Pompeo is laughable and absurd! — شروان فشندی (@GadflyPersia) August 2, 2019

Absolutely! These lobbyists and apologists are even worse — Azar Sey (@LittleRebell828) August 2, 2019

Zarif has been lying in every interview he has been given. Imagine if Hitler sent his men to the US & GB to freely propagate in favor of Hitler & his political view with lies! Zarif once said in an interview that we chosed to live like this! So I don’tknow why he is angry now? — Mash Qasem (Soheil Ch) 🏳️ 💎 (@id_idiii) August 1, 2019

Wow, tough crowd.

Thank you for your good work Ambassador @RichardGrenell — gvanamburg (@gvanamburg) August 2, 2019

Thank you for shining a light on this, sir! — Mary (@mellendavey) August 2, 2019

Someone had to, right?

