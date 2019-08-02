Soooo we’ve never really heard of this ‘Roosh’ person who Twitter for whatever reason saw fit to verify but YIKES, what a train wreck. His timeline is SO bad we thought for sure this had to be a parody account but from everything we can find, it’s not.

He really might mean this stuff.

Pants were invented for men, not women. It's impossible for a woman to wear pants (jeans, yoga pants, dress pants, leggings, dungarees, etc) without sexualizing her body, since they highlight her legs, curves, and rear end. Women who want to be modest should not own pants at all. — Roosh (@rooshv) August 1, 2019

So this guy thinks women should not wear or even OWN pants.

Alrighty then.

PLEEEEASE tell us this is a joke.

True story.

And yeah yeah, we took the bait but how could we NOT?

Seriously, it’s just too ridiculous.

is this satire — chad, patron saint of chaos (@endofanerajc) August 2, 2019

The problem is that when I look at his tweet, I see his avi, and when I see his avi, I hear clown/circus music followed by a "BEEP BEEP HONK", and I just…idk, everything after just reads with that feeling — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) August 2, 2019

So maybe it’s a parody?

Just can’t tell for sure which doesn’t say much for social media these days.

Heh.

Look at this wanton harlot. Sharia now! pic.twitter.com/ZJTQZzLv2j — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 2, 2019

The HUMANITY!

Mom Jeans! Yes!

nice parody account dude — BriEd Krapinstein (@krapinstein) August 2, 2019

You’d think?

Skirts neither! 😏 — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) August 2, 2019

Wait, what?

OOOOH, we see what he did here.

As we said, we searched this account’s timeline and his other tweets are pretty awful as well:

It should be illegal for women to get a tattoo of any sort. https://t.co/oZQuV7xEiu pic.twitter.com/eLxuzFhuPf — Roosh (@rooshv) July 15, 2019

How to find a ballerina wife https://t.co/BtGbDaTz3T — Roosh (@rooshv) July 12, 2019

What a charmer.

Yikes.

