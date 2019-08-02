AOC tries and tries to terrify people into supporting her agenda and the bloated, crazy-huge, overreaching nightmare of a bill the Green New Deal (or is it something about Climate Equity now?) … it’s almost sad.

Luckily we still have a sense of humor about the whole thing so we can keep on gigglin’ at her.

For now.

Guys, it gets hot in the summer.

And when ice gets too hot it melts and turns into water.

And then, when water gets cold again (like in the winter) it turns into ice.

Whoa, right?

This is what sea level rise looks like. Those who argue that a #GreenNewDeal is too ambitious don’t see that glacial melt isn’t waiting – in fact, it’s happening at a much faster rate than predicted. We don’t have time to argue. We need to act – on a massive scale. 🌎 https://t.co/VbpT1sCudq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 2, 2019

We do have time to argue, especially if the plan you want to push down our throats is as stupid as the Green New Deal.

Just sayin’.

I don’t live near water, but thanks for reminding us of your Coastal Privilege. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) August 2, 2019

OMG! It’ll never refreeze! NYC will be underwater next week. Run for the hills!!! — Royce Labor (@Horns_Rod) August 2, 2019

RUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIIIVES.

*smh*

why do you hate summer ?? — Federal Spy Guy (@FederalSpyGuy) August 2, 2019

This is called summer — Sadie Hardey (@sadiegirl64) August 2, 2019

This would be easier to take seriously if your plan to address it didn’t include a bundle of irrelevant policies like Medicare for All & a jobs guarantee that have no obvious connection to climate change — Will Estes (@WilliamAEstes) August 2, 2019

Fair point.

If someone shows a picture of snow it is winter weather.

If aoc show a picture of ice melting it is climate change. — pittsburghdan (@danky1465) August 2, 2019

It is a dangerous climate period known as "Summer" — Frank Worley (@FrankWorleyPR) August 2, 2019

Large winter snow melt off. https://t.co/mbg7l91sly — Jamie Smith (@292jms) August 2, 2019

You know, because it’s SUMMER.

We're going to argue. — Mark Holland (@MarkHol68529576) August 2, 2019

True story.

The average temperature of Greenland from 7 long-running GHCN stations show that the past 20 years are no different than the warm period 1925-1950. Greenland's temperatures are largely controlled by multidecadal variations in North Atlantic sea surface temperature (AMO). pic.twitter.com/gYifgV5R7s — Chris Martz Weather 🏖️🌴 (@ChrisMartzWX) August 2, 2019

But ICE IS MELTING IN SUMMER.

Ice melting in the summer? Who would have thought. — Jorge Urbano (@MemeCruzade) August 2, 2019

Surely that’s the world coming to an end and stuff.

News flash!! Ice melts when it gets warmer (and then refreezes when it gets colder)! Quick, redistribute money from people who don’t agree with me to people who will vote for me to solve this critical problem!! — TheTechOG (@lostleadintampa) August 2, 2019

Wow, this went impressively bad, AOC.

Well done.

