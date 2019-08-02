AOC tries and tries to terrify people into supporting her agenda and the bloated, crazy-huge, overreaching nightmare of a bill the Green New Deal (or is it something about Climate Equity now?) … it’s almost sad.

Luckily we still have a sense of humor about the whole thing so we can keep on gigglin’ at her.

For now.

Guys, it gets hot in the summer.

And when ice gets too hot it melts and turns into water.

And then, when water gets cold again (like in the winter) it turns into ice.

Whoa, right?

We do have time to argue, especially if the plan you want to push down our throats is as stupid as the Green New Deal.

Just sayin’.

RUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIIIVES.

*smh*

Fair point.

You know, because it’s SUMMER.

True story.

But ICE IS MELTING IN SUMMER.

Surely that’s the world coming to an end and stuff.

Wow, this went impressively bad, AOC.

Well done.

