It was probably really hard for Valerie Jarrett to sit and watch a bunch of ungrateful Democrats tearing her ‘boss’ apart during this week’s debate. Even the Left had to admit the big loser of these debates was not Trump at all … it was Obama.

First Eric Holder came out and tried to shame Democrats for being mean to Obama, and then this from Valerie:

No.

No, we don’t.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

GAAAAWD NO.

Wow, Valerie. Ask stupid questions, win stupid prizes.

What’s so great about her tweet is she tagged Obama so he can see all of these replies and WOW …

OUCH.

Trending

Not even one little teensy bit.

How long ya’ got?

Gonna guess that’s a big ol’ no.

