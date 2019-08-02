It was probably really hard for Valerie Jarrett to sit and watch a bunch of ungrateful Democrats tearing her ‘boss’ apart during this week’s debate. Even the Left had to admit the big loser of these debates was not Trump at all … it was Obama.
First Eric Holder came out and tried to shame Democrats for being mean to Obama, and then this from Valerie:
Don’t you miss @BarackObama? https://t.co/92iMl1fFQi
— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) August 1, 2019
No.
No, we don’t.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.
GAAAAWD NO.
Wow, Valerie. Ask stupid questions, win stupid prizes.
No. Next question.
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 2, 2019
What’s so great about her tweet is she tagged Obama so he can see all of these replies and WOW …
I’m sure the soldiers who were wounded because of his restrictive rules of engagement don’t miss him either.
— Nickarama (@Nickarama1) August 2, 2019
I miss my insurance plan, I miss the extra money I’ve spent since the ACA, I don’t miss him though
— 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) August 2, 2019
Not at all. And, after last night, neither does the 2020 Dem field, either.
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 1, 2019
OUCH.
Survey says… No.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 2, 2019
Not one bit.
— Me, Myself, and ❌Get off MY LAWN! (@LifeOnAHorse) August 2, 2019
— Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) August 2, 2019
Heck No!!
— Beetle6000 (@therealb6000) August 2, 2019
Not one Insey teensy little bit. As a matter of fact, I wish you would go away too.
— Rep. Phil Andrews-FL25th (@phil0616) August 2, 2019
Not even one little teensy bit.
No, and we dont miss you either. bye, and good riddance! #maga pic.twitter.com/wMxBnIry7j
— Free-American (@Px4Compact) August 1, 2019
No. Don’t miss you, either.
— David Cole Grey (@greycole05) August 2, 2019
His own party doesn't miss him, except maybe Biden.
— CarolinaSistah (@CarolinaSistah) August 1, 2019
Mmmm nope!
— realPolitiDiva™️ 🇺🇸💪🏼😎 (@realPolitiDiva) August 1, 2019
Not even a little bit. pic.twitter.com/TpNjp3QFPK
— Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 2, 2019
NO. F/O.
— Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) August 2, 2019
What is wrong with you?
— A man in TX (@ATxFellow) August 2, 2019
How long ya’ got?
Like I miss my ex wife. Meaning, not in the least!
— Big Jake (@BetoSmirk) August 2, 2019
Never heard of him.
— William Waring (@billwaring) August 2, 2019
Is this a parody account???
— Captain Hindsight (@BattleHamster1) August 2, 2019
Hell no!
— Julie Hale (@julie_e_hale) August 2, 2019
— Katie O (@KatieOMerica) August 2, 2019
— John Tolbert (@JM_Tolbert) August 2, 2019
— Teresa Keefer (@TKeeferAuthor) August 2, 2019
— Christy ÓCatháin – Iowa Girl (@cdokane) August 2, 2019
Nope, not one tiny little bit…
— Mike Davis (@Minizorg) August 2, 2019
— Unauthorized Cinnamon (@shane_pool) August 2, 2019
Nah. I’m ok
— Not Sure (@tomburkart) August 2, 2019
I miss my health insurance I lost due to ACA.
— Chuy Bud Merino (@NotARINO_40) August 2, 2019
I miss my health insurance and the low deductible and out of pocket maximums. Obama, not so much.
— Sooner Patriot (@intrepidokie) August 2, 2019
— Jenny Anne (@tantrumblue1) August 2, 2019
Who?
— JWF (@JammieWF) August 2, 2019
No and apparently the Dems don't either. Did you watch that debate?
— Jenny 🐼 (@JCEdmund) August 2, 2019
Nope. Not ONE iota. pic.twitter.com/pRGivuuX7k
— S.L. Stiles🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@StacyLStiles) August 2, 2019
Is this going the way you expected?
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) August 1, 2019
Gonna guess that’s a big ol’ no.
