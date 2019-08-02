It was probably really hard for Valerie Jarrett to sit and watch a bunch of ungrateful Democrats tearing her ‘boss’ apart during this week’s debate. Even the Left had to admit the big loser of these debates was not Trump at all … it was Obama.

First Eric Holder came out and tried to shame Democrats for being mean to Obama, and then this from Valerie:

No.

No, we don’t.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

GAAAAWD NO.

Wow, Valerie. Ask stupid questions, win stupid prizes.

No. Next question. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 2, 2019

What’s so great about her tweet is she tagged Obama so he can see all of these replies and WOW …

I’m sure the soldiers who were wounded because of his restrictive rules of engagement don’t miss him either. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) August 2, 2019

I miss my insurance plan, I miss the extra money I’ve spent since the ACA, I don’t miss him though — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) August 2, 2019

Not at all. And, after last night, neither does the 2020 Dem field, either. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 1, 2019

OUCH.

Survey says… No. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 2, 2019

Not one bit. — Me, Myself, and ❌Get off MY LAWN! (@LifeOnAHorse) August 2, 2019

Heck No!! — Beetle6000 (@therealb6000) August 2, 2019

Not one Insey teensy little bit. As a matter of fact, I wish you would go away too. — Rep. Phil Andrews-FL25th (@phil0616) August 2, 2019

Not even one little teensy bit.

No. Don’t miss you, either. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) August 2, 2019

His own party doesn't miss him, except maybe Biden. — CarolinaSistah (@CarolinaSistah) August 1, 2019

Not even a little bit. pic.twitter.com/TpNjp3QFPK — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 2, 2019

NO. F/O. — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) August 2, 2019

What is wrong with you? — A man in TX (@ATxFellow) August 2, 2019

How long ya’ got?

Like I miss my ex wife. Meaning, not in the least! — Big Jake (@BetoSmirk) August 2, 2019

Never heard of him. — William Waring (@billwaring) August 2, 2019

Is this a parody account??? — Captain Hindsight (@BattleHamster1) August 2, 2019

Hell no! — Julie Hale (@julie_e_hale) August 2, 2019

Nope, not one tiny little bit… — Mike Davis (@Minizorg) August 2, 2019

Nah. I’m ok — Not Sure (@tomburkart) August 2, 2019

I miss my health insurance I lost due to ACA. — Chuy Bud Merino (@NotARINO_40) August 2, 2019

I miss my health insurance and the low deductible and out of pocket maximums. Obama, not so much. — Sooner Patriot (@intrepidokie) August 2, 2019

No and apparently the Dems don't either. Did you watch that debate? — Jenny 🐼 (@JCEdmund) August 2, 2019

Is this going the way you expected? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) August 1, 2019

Gonna guess that’s a big ol’ no.

