If you watched any of the CNN Democratic Debate (two nights, ugh) then you know the person the candidates complained about the most was not actually Trump. Oh sure, they preened and babbled about him being SO BAD and horrible and other nonsense but the only real policies they tried to take apart did not belong to Trump.

Nope.

They belonged to Obama.

Obamacare.

Kids in cages.

WAY TO GO, DEMOCRATS.

It was so bad that even Eric Holder came out swinging to defend his little buddy, Obama.

In other words, LEAVE OBAMA ALONE.

Oh man, our sides.

Seriously.

Oof.

Oooooouch.

Way to go, Wingman.

