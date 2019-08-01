If you watched any of the CNN Democratic Debate (two nights, ugh) then you know the person the candidates complained about the most was not actually Trump. Oh sure, they preened and babbled about him being SO BAD and horrible and other nonsense but the only real policies they tried to take apart did not belong to Trump.

Nope.

They belonged to Obama.

Obamacare.

Kids in cages.

WAY TO GO, DEMOCRATS.

It was so bad that even Eric Holder came out swinging to defend his little buddy, Obama.

To my fellow Democrats. Be wary of attacking the Obama record. Build on it. Expand it. But there is little to be gained – for you or the party – by attacking a very successful and still popular Democratic President. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 1, 2019

In other words, LEAVE OBAMA ALONE.

Oh man, our sides.

Seriously.

The best part of last night's debates is that Obama and Clinton are no longer sacred cows. Maybe in 15 years, the media will suddenly start doing "now waitaminute" to the "scandal free years". https://t.co/0nRE2JUuuy — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) August 1, 2019

You know your Presidency was a dumpster fire when… — Preston Moritz (@ptmoritz) August 1, 2019

Uuuh @BarackObama 's wing nut sez wut? — Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) August 1, 2019

That ship has sailed — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 1, 2019

Ever the “wing man”. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 1, 2019

Asking people to “build on the #ObamaRecord” is like asking them to build on a home without a foundation, that’s located in #QuickSand .. #Obamacare was doomed to fail from its very concept, yet here you are, still peddling it! 😂😎🤔🙄 #Stupid — David Higgins (@dhiggins63) August 1, 2019

Successful? Successful At What? Dividing America and destroying the rule of law? — Gordon – Love It Or Leave It (@StopTheLibCoup) August 1, 2019

If you like your legacy, you can *keep* your legacy. *Period.* — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 1, 2019

Oof.

Build on what, you simpering maggot? — Erik Rush (@erikrush) August 1, 2019

Oooooouch.

And YOUR record, Sir? May we please attack YOUR record? Or is that off limits, too? I am most taken aback by your veiled threat. Are you still Attorney General, perhaps of the Deep State? What else would give you such confidence and hutzpah? #MAGA2020 #Oathkeeper #Sheepdog 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SIFnZpyzII — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) August 1, 2019

Way to go, Wingman.

Related:

CLOCKWORK! #KamalaHarris Destroyed TRENDS and just guess who the Left blames for it (hint, rhymes with Crushin’ Plots)

‘Dude, this is an AWFUL tweet’: Matt Yglesias pisses a WHOLE lotta Lefties off taking a racist jab at Kirsten Gillibrand

Solved the puzzle! Pat Sajak sums up BOTH nights of CNN’s #DemDebate with 1 hilarious and painfully honest tweet