Pat Sajak seemed about as impressed with the most recent Democratic Debates hosted by CNN as we were. Talk about a train wreck.
Nah, I don’t care for this group either. Hoping tomorrow’s will be better.
— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) August 1, 2019
Slam dunk.
And Pat didn’t even need to buy a vowel.
Not only did he point out how absolutely embarrassing the debates themselves were, but he also mocked the number of Democrats who want to run for president. Looking at this crop, do the Democrats really think any of them can beat Trump? He’d destroy any of these wannabes.
— 🇺🇸Gin & Tonic 🍸 (Ginnie) (@GinnieLumpkin) August 1, 2019
If only. 😆
— NanaSays💐🦋 (@nanalong89) August 1, 2019
I'm enjoying the fact that @CNN is encouraging them to fight with each other.
— JohnC(cubed) (@JCCC629) August 1, 2019
The only thing that would have been better is if the moderators had thrown a few tables, ladders, and chairs up on the stage. #WWE
— Kenny Powders (@mjboo2) August 1, 2019
It's like picking a dodgeball team in gym class.
— / nnie / (@AV_Mudlark) August 1, 2019
Tomorrow will be MUCH better
— Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) August 1, 2019
— Joe MacDonald (@JoeMacDonald808) August 1, 2019
Accurate.
Maybe they should toss some jousting poles out there and see what happens.
— Jaclyn (@AMarvelousLight) August 1, 2019
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!
Yesssss!!!! And it counts. pic.twitter.com/8GShjbHse7
— Rick James (@crossmark75056) August 1, 2019
And curtain.
