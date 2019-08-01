Pat Sajak seemed about as impressed with the most recent Democratic Debates hosted by CNN as we were. Talk about a train wreck.

Nah, I don’t care for this group either. Hoping tomorrow’s will be better. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) August 1, 2019

Slam dunk.

And Pat didn’t even need to buy a vowel.

Not only did he point out how absolutely embarrassing the debates themselves were, but he also mocked the number of Democrats who want to run for president. Looking at this crop, do the Democrats really think any of them can beat Trump? He’d destroy any of these wannabes.

I'm enjoying the fact that @CNN is encouraging them to fight with each other. — JohnC(cubed) (@JCCC629) August 1, 2019

The only thing that would have been better is if the moderators had thrown a few tables, ladders, and chairs up on the stage. #WWE

It's like picking a dodgeball team in gym class. — / nnie / (@AV_Mudlark) August 1, 2019

Tomorrow will be MUCH better — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) August 1, 2019

Accurate.

Maybe they should toss some jousting poles out there and see what happens. — Jaclyn (@AMarvelousLight) August 1, 2019

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

And curtain.

