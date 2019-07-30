Boy oh boy, Chuck Schumer and other Democrats sure are working hard to sell everyone on how they want to secure our elections. We suppose we’d be more open to their efforts if they actually supported the most basic and easiest step of securing our elections and that is Voter ID.

The moment you bring up Voter ID with a Democrat you get screeched at about how it’s … wait for it … RACIST.

Look at this.

We want to secure our elections. There’s nothing partisan about that. This is about national security and our democracy. So long as @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell prevents election security legislation from reaching the floor, everyone is right to say he's blocking it. pic.twitter.com/j2kreLY8x4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 30, 2019

He’s blocking it because it’s not really about securing our elections but federalizing them, Chuck.

Tell the whole story.

No senator, you don't. — Art Dunn (@wecatchbadguys) July 30, 2019

And every time we mention Voter ID you flee like a vampire from a cross. — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) July 30, 2019

Let me guess: You want to federalize elections so you can do away with voter ID laws so you can get more illegal aliens to vote for Democrats. Pass. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) July 30, 2019

Nailed it.

Chuck (may I call you Chuck? Thanks), you are least honest, most transparently partisan and weakest person in the U.S. Senate. And that's saying something. — TrollReversal (@Ninjabob1970) July 30, 2019

We're a Republic. — Sweats (@sweats_actual) July 30, 2019

perhaps *start* with a NATIONAL #VoterID LAW — Federal Spy Guy (@FederalSpyGuy) July 30, 2019

Was #VoterID part of your bill? If not you're just blowing smoke. The only way to make sure voting is secure is to guarantee only one vote per citizen with the citizen voting only where they should and under their own name. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) July 30, 2019

Does it include voter ID? — Terry Koch (@tkoch_a) July 30, 2019

Seeing a theme here, Chuck.

Would appear the Right is fine with securing elections as long as it really addresses the issue and Voter ID would go a loooooong way in doing just that. But we all know Democrats will fight against Voter ID so the notion that they in any way truly care about securing elections is false.

Womp-womp.

