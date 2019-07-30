Watch this live shot of Baltimore as the anchors talk about Trump’s comments about the city being ‘rat-infested’ and that the president should visit.

This is an INSTANT classic.

A rat runs through a FOX45 Baltimore Reporter’s live shot during a story on President Trump’s tweet Baltimore is rat infestedhttps://t.co/s60inZ6TtK pic.twitter.com/R4LFxsPWeK — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) July 29, 2019

EEEK. Look at that rat scurry through the shot.

*gross*

Soooo Trump was right about the whole rats thing? He wasn’t being a racist?

Huh, who knew?

Dang — cant have nothing (@Wrknpoor01) July 30, 2019

on cue pic.twitter.com/avq4NLASM6 — Save the Republic ⭐ (@MeAndNotYou22) July 30, 2019

It should be noted that #FOX45 are ANTI-Trump,they are NOT #FoxNews. The rat was not their prop. — ANC_wasted_$15Triln (@utopianindigent) July 30, 2019

Good to know because plenty of Democrats are claiming this was a set-up.

Defending rats to own the cons.

Wow.

Was that Adam Schiff? — Deplorable As Hell (@RonTitus5) July 30, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, settle down. It’s just a joke.

A funny one.

Rats are every where in Baltimore not just west Baltimore 🙄🙄 — Chekee (@CinnamonChika) July 30, 2019

Now the Dems a sticking up for rats. The truth hurts. — Thom (@TommyGuitar4) July 30, 2019

Yup. Not to mention Trump has them defending poverty-stricken cities and anti-Semites.

Not a great week for our friends on the Left. Not. At. All.

Related:

*SNORT* CNN gets WAY more than they ask for when asking what people want to hear from candidates during #DemDebate

HA! Finally a ‘Dear White People’ tweet that won’t make your eyes roll SO far back in your head they get stuck there

CNN TOTES picked the most unbiased, objective moderator for tonight’s #DemDebate – KIDDING! Check out this ‘montage’