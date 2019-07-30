Watch this live shot of Baltimore as the anchors talk about Trump’s comments about the city being ‘rat-infested’ and that the president should visit.
This is an INSTANT classic.
A rat runs through a FOX45 Baltimore Reporter’s live shot during a story on President Trump’s tweet Baltimore is rat infestedhttps://t.co/s60inZ6TtK pic.twitter.com/R4LFxsPWeK
— FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) July 29, 2019
EEEK. Look at that rat scurry through the shot.
*gross*
Soooo Trump was right about the whole rats thing? He wasn’t being a racist?
Huh, who knew?
— Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) July 30, 2019
Dang
— cant have nothing (@Wrknpoor01) July 30, 2019
on cue pic.twitter.com/avq4NLASM6
— Save the Republic ⭐ (@MeAndNotYou22) July 30, 2019
It should be noted that #FOX45 are ANTI-Trump,they are NOT #FoxNews. The rat was not their prop.
— ANC_wasted_$15Triln (@utopianindigent) July 30, 2019
Good to know because plenty of Democrats are claiming this was a set-up.
Defending rats to own the cons.
Wow.
Was that Adam Schiff?
— Deplorable As Hell (@RonTitus5) July 30, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA
Oh, settle down. It’s just a joke.
A funny one.
Rats are every where in Baltimore not just west Baltimore 🙄🙄
— Chekee (@CinnamonChika) July 30, 2019
Now the Dems a sticking up for rats. The truth hurts.
— Thom (@TommyGuitar4) July 30, 2019
Yup. Not to mention Trump has them defending poverty-stricken cities and anti-Semites.
Not a great week for our friends on the Left. Not. At. All.
