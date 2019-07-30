Watch this live shot of Baltimore as the anchors talk about Trump’s comments about the city being ‘rat-infested’ and that the president should visit.

This is an INSTANT classic.

EEEK. Look at that rat scurry through the shot.

*gross*

Soooo Trump was right about the whole rats thing? He wasn’t being a racist?

Huh, who knew?

Good to know because plenty of Democrats are claiming this was a set-up.

Defending rats to own the cons.

Wow.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, settle down. It’s just a joke.

A funny one.

Yup. Not to mention Trump has them defending poverty-stricken cities and anti-Semites.

Not a great week for our friends on the Left. Not. At. All.

