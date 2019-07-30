Senator Chris Murphy thinks upholding the Second Amendment is radical.

Don’t make that face, we don’t agree with him.

He said as much during an interview on CNN:

.@ChrisMurphyCT warned Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch will allow citizens and criminals "to obtain any kind of weapon that they want" because of their "radical view of the Second Amendment." More via @DCExaminer: https://t.co/PbGS4VQloz pic.twitter.com/69ObDoJ7z3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 30, 2019

Upholding the Constitution is radical.

Wow, how the Democrats have fallen.

Dana Loesch came up with a great zinger though:

The new Swalwell, everybody https://t.co/sy2zzvux7A — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 30, 2019

Oh Chris, OUCH.

And accurate!

Poor Swalwell, he’s nothing more than an ‘insult’ at this point. We almost feel sorry for him … almost.

Wait, he’s running? Also, who even is that? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 30, 2019

It is already against the law to discharge a firearm in a public place or within city limits, it is already against the law to murder someone with a weapon of any sort, it is already against the law…. Not having gun laws is not the problem, — Chip Warren (@chaplainchip) July 30, 2019

An absolute embarrassment to my beloved State — dean girardin (@DeanGirardin) July 30, 2019

And yet they keep on electing him.

I’m sorry to the American people that this guy is in the Senate pic.twitter.com/Px5vyw3c9q — Mark Pulkkinen (@MPulkkinen) July 30, 2019

Well, somebody had to step up! — ArchitectWannaB (@Art_Vandaleigh) July 30, 2019

Next thing you know Chris will be threatening to nuke legal gun owners.

We know, don’t give him any ideas.

