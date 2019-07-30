Senator Chris Murphy thinks upholding the Second Amendment is radical.

Don’t make that face, we don’t agree with him.

He said as much during an interview on CNN:

Upholding the Constitution is radical.

Wow, how the Democrats have fallen.

Dana Loesch came up with a great zinger though:

Oh Chris, OUCH.

And accurate!

Poor Swalwell, he’s nothing more than an ‘insult’ at this point. We almost feel sorry for him … almost.

And yet they keep on electing him.

Next thing you know Chris will be threatening to nuke legal gun owners.

We know, don’t give him any ideas.

