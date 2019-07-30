Imagine the fit the Left would have thrown if a Republican ‘delegate’ had acted like a listless shiznit when Obama was speaking in Jamestown.

Or anywhere for that matter?

Remember how they freaked out when Lewis told Obama that he lied? Even though he WAS LYING, Wilson still apologized.

But Delegate Ibraheem Samirah not only disrupted Trump’s speech but then he went on Twitter to brag about it.

I just disrupted the @realDonaldTrump speech in Jamestown because nobody's racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite. The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation's history of immigrants. pic.twitter.com/0okD7eRVer — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) July 30, 2019

Classy.

Super classy.

Here’s that attention you ordered, Samirah.

You are a stark reminder of why Fairfax needs to be annexed to DC & the people of Virginia deserve better than the progressive trash that seeps southward and ruins the rest of the state. Take a long walk…into the Potomac. 🖕🏻😡 — RosyRed VA Belle (@kt1varose629) July 30, 2019

Awe, that’s sweet. You think you did something. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) July 30, 2019

Surely Samirah was front and center calling Northam out, right?

Riiiiiight.

Honestly, what is so difficult about the word “illegal”? — Velvet Devil (@VelvetUndergr10) July 30, 2019

Don't you have some teeth to clean? — David Schroeder (@david2400nc) July 30, 2019

Cool. Did you by chance vote for Northam? — Archimedes Watts (@archimedeswatts) July 30, 2019

We’re going to guess he did.

You lied. You twisted word to fit your narrative. — SSG 2013✝️ (@winn_tl) July 30, 2019

Well, he is a Democrat.

That’s what they do.

