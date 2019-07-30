Imagine the fit the Left would have thrown if a Republican ‘delegate’ had acted like a listless shiznit when Obama was speaking in Jamestown.

Or anywhere for that matter?

Remember how they freaked out when Lewis told Obama that he lied? Even though he WAS LYING, Wilson still apologized.

But Delegate Ibraheem Samirah not only disrupted Trump’s speech but then he went on Twitter to brag about it.

Classy.

Super classy.

Here’s that attention you ordered, Samirah.

Surely Samirah was front and center calling Northam out, right?

Riiiiiight.

We’re going to guess he did.

Well, he is a Democrat.

That’s what they do.

