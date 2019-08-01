You know those tweets you read that make you tilt your head to the side because you’re not sure if what you just read is real? That’s exactly what happened when this editor came across Matt Yglesias’ tweet about Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gillibrand’s “I will get white children shot, too” platform may be a tough sell in the swing states. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 1, 2019

Way to go, Matt. Keep your party divided … awesome.

We get it, he was probably really disappointed with how abysmal the crop of Democratic hopefuls for 2020 really is BUT this was a bad take, even for him.

This is an awful tweet — Dracaryon (@ethreeezy) August 1, 2019

It really is.

Don’t love that take. How else is she supposed to approach the subject but to highlight white privilege? She’s white. — Jessica Craven (@Craven7Jessica) August 1, 2019

When your entire narrative is based on ‘white people bad’ there is no way for any white candidate to say the right thing, ever. It will always come back to their skin color … yay Democrats.

Horrible take Matt. Give us one story of a white teen being stalked and killed because he was walking with a hoodie, m&ms, and ice tea (Trayvon Martin) or a kid knocking on a neighbors doors for help getting fired at with a shotgun. Waiting….. — Dan Freeman #vote (@cobraDanFreeman) August 1, 2019

Thank goodness ‘orange man bad’ and stuff.

Heh.

Thaaaaaaat seems like an extremely disingenuous take, even to someone who understands you’re half-joking. — Peter Tuths (@PeterTuths) August 1, 2019

If this is even a half-joke it’s really unfunny.

This joke is going to be taken seriously, so I would delete it. — Krishan Patel (@IAmKrishanPatel) August 1, 2019

And he’s left it up, probably because deep down Matt really wasn’t joking.

Are you drunk, Matt? — Rita (@RitaButterfield) August 1, 2019

Fair question.

A swing and a miss! I've been there… — Michael ES (@Turbo_Mike) August 1, 2019

Oh dude. — richard mclamore (@hepular) August 1, 2019

Right? So bad.

