Because, ya’ know, anyone who noticed how badly Kamala Harris got her a*s handed to her last night must totally be a bot.

Beware the Russian bots and their promotion of Tulsi Gabbard and sowing racial dischord, especially around Kamala Harris. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 1, 2019

And here we thought people who noticed Tulsi Gabbard REKT Kamala Harris last night were just normal, everyday Americans. Seriously, how could you miss THIS?

In case you’d like to see Tulsi Gabbard destroying Kamala Harris again, here you go:

pic.twitter.com/WJvSwdlx3f — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) August 1, 2019

The #KamalaHarrisDestroyed hashtag is primarily MAGA supporters and bots. That, plus further researching Tulsi Gabbard has me pretty convinced that Tulsi is a plant for the right and the 2020 version of Jill Stein. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 1, 2019

You know election season has officially started once the Putin and Trump bots start desperately pushing propaganda trends like #KamalaHarrisDestroyed. pic.twitter.com/oLwZnjpDC2 — Gord Macey (@GordMacey) August 1, 2019

And c’mon, Vox is now a Russian bot?

check out the #KamalaHarrisDestroyed hashtag and watch prog cognitive dissonance being sperged out. the first outlet to call her the one big loser of the debates was far-right white nationalist outfit Vox:https://t.co/C3g4YlOE1X — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 1, 2019

Those freakin’ sneaky Russian bots!

Tulsi was blocked from trending but #KamalaHarrisDestroyed is ranking instead at #1. You’re entitled to your personal feelings about the candidate but Tulsi stretched Harris. No amount of whimpering from Kamala’s camp will change what we saw on during the debate. The truth. — 𝙿𝙾𝙿𝙴𝚈𝙴 💨💨 (@FrantzRunnem) August 1, 2019

Kamala Harris said she significantly changed the Criminal Justice System in California. Yeah… she changed it by having men, especially black men locked up in droves! #KamalaHarrisDestroyed — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 1, 2019

Whatever you think about Tulsi Gabbard, she told the truth about Kamala Harris’ atrocious record as a prosecutor. #KamalaHarrisDestroyed — Sean Kent (@seankent) August 1, 2019

#KamalaHarrisDestroyed the lives of many people who didn't deserve it as a prosecutor in California. Tulsi Gabbard summed it all up perfectly here 👆👆👆 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 1, 2019

Whoa, crazy man Michael Rapaport even went after her.

