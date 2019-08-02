Gotta love how media types cover Trump rallies. No matter what, inevitably they find a way to make complete fools of themselves because they don’t actually take the time to understand what it is they’re reporting on.

For example, we’re going to guess Marcus J. DiPaola doesn’t understand why the dozen + black supporters attending Trump’s rally in Cincinnati felt it necessary to hold up t-shirts that said ‘Trump and Republicans are not racist’ …

Crowd cheers as about a dozen black supporters wave white shirts with the text "TRUMP & Republicans Are Not RACIST" pic.twitter.com/BYBp9pDIOI — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) August 1, 2019

And when you have people like Soledad O’Brien tweeting this racist crap it’s no wonder other people in the media don’t really get it. Look at this …

LOL. If you have to have the handful of Black people at your rally hold up t-shirts that say you’re not racist… chances are overwhelming that you’re racist. https://t.co/q1u5Piv6BN — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 1, 2019

Did she seriously just insinuate that a bunch of black people was brought in as a prop? Because you know, no black American could ever actually think for themselves and be a Trump supporter.

This is awful.

No, what's racist is assuming this "handful of Black people" held up shirts because they were instructed to, and not because they THINK FOR THEMSELVES. Once again, another Leftist shows off her racism and total lack of self-awareness. https://t.co/Q2gCyX1qK0 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 2, 2019

So much BINGO.

"Black people can't think for themselves" is a common and terrible take on the left. Why is it so hard for them to believe African-Americans have their own voices? https://t.co/ETCuhL8J0Y — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 2, 2019

The Left still thinks they own minorities, they just call it ‘identity politics’ now so they can pretend they’re benevolent in their ownership.

“Uncle Tom”ing fellow citizens because they’re in the wrong tribe is so on brand for that racist. — See Jack Run (@CrackaJackin) August 2, 2019

That’s exactly what she did.

How dare some people think for themselves!!! Must EVERYONE believe the same thing because they are the same skin color? — that one guy in Louisiana (@Mojo50James) August 2, 2019

I wish you would stop implying that people who look like me aren't capable of thinking for ourselves. — Kevin (@razorchild63) August 2, 2019

Geeze, do people at your get togethers have to hold up t-shirts that say you’re not a moron? — McDarkPsychicTrump (@Richmac33) August 2, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

LOL. If you keep pointing out a person's color — You might be a racist. Here's your sign. — ChiefTruthSpecialist (@Judy_Taya) August 2, 2019

Soledad,

The lack of self-awareness is strong with you. pic.twitter.com/HOlk2k5jKL — The sane majority (@NuLLnVoiD4prez) August 2, 2019

Look it's another Bette Midler. — Evil Spock (@DEfortheBG) August 2, 2019

In one disgusting tweet, you erased agency from an entire group of people, arguing that due to nothing but their skin color, they're clearly acting on someone else's behalf, as surely, they couldn't possibly think or do something because they wanted to. As if they're children. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) August 2, 2019

Your day is made Soledad. You got to call someone a racist. How long on the average does it take you to do this after you wake up? — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) August 2, 2019

LOL if you have to mock Black Trump supporters to feel like you have some kind of leverage…chances are overwhelming that you are a small, petty, ironically racist, apologist for the Leftist media. — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) August 2, 2019

Did you actually just tweet this??? Wow… — Daymion Mistry (@dmistry70) August 2, 2019

She did.

Isn't this kinda what Bette Midler said last week — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) August 2, 2019

It took a good bit of effort to outdo Bette Midler’s disgustingly racist tweet about black Trump supporters, but ol’ Soledad made it happen.

Congrats, Soledad, you’re awful.

