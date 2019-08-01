It’s painfully obvious Tulsi Gabbard really rattled the DNC powers that be last night by taking Kamala Harris OUT at the kneecaps. Boy howdy, Tulsi really laid her out flat … it was glorious.

Late last night and then most of today the Left has been front and center protecting the DNC’s possible ‘chosen ones’ by accusing Tulsi of being a Russian asset.

Yeah, they’re eating their own but what else is new?

Dana Loesch had a great question for Lefties making these accusations (looking at you, Ana Navarro):

So if the new leftist theory is Gabbard is a Russian puppet (for the lack of a better word) then what was she doing running interference for Biden? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 1, 2019

Does that mean Biden is a RUSSIAN ASSET?!

This is all so confusing.

Heh.

THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT RUSSIA WANTS, DANA!! Or something.. — Gordon Shuckrow III (@GordonShuckrow3) August 1, 2019

THAT’S RIGHT, COMRADE.

The Democrats election theme: "Racists and Russians!!" — We Need More Coolidge (@PaineInTheNeck) August 1, 2019

Their theme should be, ‘Dropped On Our Heads But Still Willing To Govern.’

It means they’re afraid of her. She did a number on Harris last night. — Samuel Riebel (@RiebelSamuel) August 1, 2019

Bingo. She’s a threat.

The Lib long knives are out because Gabbard displayed more cojones than any of the males in either debate when she attacked Harris. Fear of being labeled sexist (all) or racist (all except Booker) kept the males docile. — Charles Dorsett (@Gitmoite) August 1, 2019

Tulsi came across as the fearless candidate Kamala wishes she was, which you know burned her backside.

Next, they'll be calling her a racist. — DeLasCasas2011 (@delascasas2011) August 1, 2019

Already are.

It's all part of the plan. She runs interference for Biden, Biden gets the nomination, they bring out *his* pee-pee video just before the election to ensure their puppet Trump wins. — John Atchison (@atchjs) August 1, 2019

Pee-pee video?

Oh 2019, never change.

They continue to grasp at straws. — AFVet (@NotFooledByThem) August 1, 2019

Maybe Biden is a Russian. — Robert Nelson (@lhennelson) August 1, 2019

Whoa.

Mind. Blown.

