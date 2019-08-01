As Twitchy reported earlier, Kimberley Strassel did a freakin’ awesome job live-tweeting last night’s Democratic Debate on CNN. She was spot on and detailed in her analysis of the debate, allowing the candidates to make fools of themselves.
Greg Gutfeld, however, took it upon himself to write a bit more ‘snark’ about the debate and the candidates, so you KNOW we love his coverage as well.
Note, he seems to take special issue with Bill de Blasio … enjoy.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @BilldeBlasio
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
See what we mean? 😀
Reminder to my friendly democrats: @BilldeBlasio only survived as mayor because two previous mayors did the heavy lifting. everyone in New York HATES him.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
And if anyone knows about de Blasio, it’s Greg.
damn, it's already hit a lag.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
The whole thing was one big lag but we digress.
opening statements are worse than the bread at the table dropped before your order your entree.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
NEVER joke about dropping bread!
EVER!
reminder: NO ONE IN NEW YORK CAN STAND @BilldeBlasio – This is not a partisan issue
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
Huh, where did we see this before?
Cory, once again, playing Lex Luthor's boring son.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA
A diverse Lex Luthor.
Annnnnnnd this editor is dead now, thanks Greg.
this is proof why politicians should not be allowed anywhere near your health care. they're discussing who gets to ban your plan. who the hell are they?
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
Ding ding ding.
oh look there's jay
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
ROFL
reminder @BilldeBlasio – the only people who don't despise him in New York city don't know him.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
The #BillReminders may be our favorite part of his live-tweeting.
Biden just said it's "a bunch of malarkey!" what's next: film flam, bosh and bunkem!
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
NOT A FINGER!
If you guessed this as a quote from ‘A Christmas Story’ you get a gold star.
when is Don Lemon going to ruin this?
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
HOO boy.
biden is winning this debate because:
-the competition sucks
-there's no Marianne
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
That’s true.
Williamson/Gabbard. or Gabbard/Williamson.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
Winning!
summary: while Kamala aimed for Joe, Tulsi walked in and took her out.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
Totally kneecapped her.
Yup.
they should end this debate with one question: raise your hand if you killed a ground hog.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
no ones had a tougher family life than Joe. these power-hungry people are awful.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
This is actually true. Joe Biden has suffered immeasurable losses in his personal life.
Joe is letting this mob make Joe the nominee.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
man, Beto has been a total no-show tonight.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019
Ok, Greg owned them all.
