As Twitchy reported earlier, Kimberley Strassel did a freakin’ awesome job live-tweeting last night’s Democratic Debate on CNN. She was spot on and detailed in her analysis of the debate, allowing the candidates to make fools of themselves.

Greg Gutfeld, however, took it upon himself to write a bit more ‘snark’ about the debate and the candidates, so you KNOW we love his coverage as well.

Note, he seems to take special issue with Bill de Blasio … enjoy.

See what we mean? 😀

Reminder to my friendly democrats: @BilldeBlasio only survived as mayor because two previous mayors did the heavy lifting. everyone in New York HATES him. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

And if anyone knows about de Blasio, it’s Greg.

damn, it's already hit a lag. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

The whole thing was one big lag but we digress.

opening statements are worse than the bread at the table dropped before your order your entree. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

NEVER joke about dropping bread!

EVER!

reminder: NO ONE IN NEW YORK CAN STAND @BilldeBlasio – This is not a partisan issue — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

Huh, where did we see this before?

Cory, once again, playing Lex Luthor's boring son. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

A diverse Lex Luthor.

Annnnnnnd this editor is dead now, thanks Greg.

this is proof why politicians should not be allowed anywhere near your health care. they're discussing who gets to ban your plan. who the hell are they? — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

Ding ding ding.

oh look there's jay — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

ROFL

reminder @BilldeBlasio – the only people who don't despise him in New York city don't know him. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

The #BillReminders may be our favorite part of his live-tweeting.

Biden just said it's "a bunch of malarkey!" what's next: film flam, bosh and bunkem! — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

NOT A FINGER!

If you guessed this as a quote from ‘A Christmas Story’ you get a gold star.

when is Don Lemon going to ruin this? — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

HOO boy.

biden is winning this debate because:

-the competition sucks

-there's no Marianne — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

That’s true.

via GIPHY

Williamson/Gabbard. or Gabbard/Williamson. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

Winning!

summary: while Kamala aimed for Joe, Tulsi walked in and took her out. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

Totally kneecapped her.

Yup.

they should end this debate with one question: raise your hand if you killed a ground hog. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

no ones had a tougher family life than Joe. these power-hungry people are awful. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

This is actually true. Joe Biden has suffered immeasurable losses in his personal life.

Joe is letting this mob make Joe the nominee. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

man, Beto has been a total no-show tonight. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 1, 2019

Ok, Greg owned them all.

Related:

‘SMOKED her!’ You KNOW Tulsi Gabbard really did a number on Kamala Harris if harpies on The View are ragging on her today

DAMN this is good –> Kimberley Strassel live-tweeted CNN’s #DemDebate and it’s BRUTALLY brilliant

Annnd we’re DEAD! @TheDemocrats asking folks to share pics of themselves watching #DemDebate goes REALLY wrong