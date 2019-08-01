As Twitchy reported earlier, Kimberley Strassel did a freakin’ awesome job live-tweeting last night’s Democratic Debate on CNN. She was spot on and detailed in her analysis of the debate, allowing the candidates to make fools of themselves.

Greg Gutfeld, however, took it upon himself to write a bit more ‘snark’ about the debate and the candidates, so you KNOW we love his coverage as well.

Note, he seems to take special issue with Bill de Blasio … enjoy.

See what we mean? 😀

And if anyone knows about de Blasio, it’s Greg.

The whole thing was one big lag but we digress.

NEVER joke about dropping bread!

EVER!

Huh, where did we see this before?

HA HA HA HA HA

A diverse Lex Luthor.

Annnnnnnd this editor is dead now, thanks Greg.

Ding ding ding.

ROFL

The #BillReminders may be our favorite part of his live-tweeting.

NOT A FINGER!

If you guessed this as a quote from ‘A Christmas Story’ you get a gold star.

HOO boy.

That’s true.

via GIPHY

Winning!

Totally kneecapped her.

Yup.

This is actually true. Joe Biden has suffered immeasurable losses in his personal life.

Ok, Greg owned them all.

