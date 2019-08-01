Can you imagine sitting with Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, and Joy Behar every day? We don’t know how Meghan McCain can stand it. Honestly, this editor just sat and listened to this nonsense for a few minutes and is already close to throwing her computer out the freakin’ window.

Ana babbling on and on about Russian bots helping Tulsi? Note, Ana is a HUGE Kamala fan so she’s very, very biased.

Joy calling her a Trojan Horse?

Kudos to Meghan for standing up for someone she likely does not agree with on most issues.

Watch.

TULSI GABBARD TAKES ON KAMALA: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard didn’t hold back as she took aim at Sen. Kamala Harris during the #DemDebate2, saying “there is no excuse” for her record as a prosecutor and she owed an apology – the co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/kVWEpjJtwM pic.twitter.com/Ta3uLeazuu — The View (@TheView) August 1, 2019

Tulsi beat Kamala. Hands down.

Sidenote, why does Joy always look like she smelled a fart?

Meghan McCain praised Tulsi Gabbard for betting a “really good blow” on Kamala Harris before dismissing the notion that the Hawaii representative is a "Trojan horse" for Russia #TheView https://t.co/I50jMaGv9v — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 1, 2019

Because it’s insane but we digress.

Seems Tulsi upset many a Kamala fan last night:

Tulsi should be gone by October she's unelectable. — Joy M🌊🌊🌊 (@Joie_de_Vivre__) August 1, 2019

Yes, Tulsi slammed Harris. Harris slammed Tulsi. It doesn't mean either of them are the best candidate. Not sure I want to support anybody who is getting support from Russia. — Ms AJ Rogers (@MsAJRogers) August 1, 2019

See what Ana did here? Dirty pool.

Whyyyy? Whyyyy does @MeghanMcCain have to make EVERYTHING about her? No matter what any of the other hosts say regarding the right, she makes it about her. pic.twitter.com/OL8lVMjjwj — Frances Clayton 🏳️‍🌈 (@WarriorClayton1) August 1, 2019

That’s the point of the show, derp.

What does Whoopi do every day?

*eye roll*

Here's @secupp saying the same thing @ananavarro was saying…are SE and Meghan still friends? pic.twitter.com/ZHTp33Tfam — Isabella Larusta (@IsabellaLarusta) August 1, 2019

Super classy.

Omg!!!! Megan is so freaking RUDE! — Jujubean99 (@JBaganski) August 1, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

Have they met Joy Behar?

