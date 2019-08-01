Democratic hopefuls sure are spending a lot of time openly WEEPING for the families separated at the southern border. It’s hilarious in a hypocritical way to watch the same party that supports abortion up to and including birth crying about ‘the children’.

Which is why very few people are taking that particular talking point all that seriously. To be honest, the only people buying what Democrats are selling when it comes to the border still believe Russia came in and literally altered votes for Trump.

Brit Hume brought up a key fact about why and when kids are otherwise separated from their parents:

I wonder what these Democratic candidates think happens to American parents who are arrested for crimes in this country every day. They are separated from their chldren, that’s what. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 1, 2019

Brit used facts.

How rude!

Doesn’t he know that’s not allowed?!

Including the parents whom Kamala prosecuted. — Becky (@ReformedLib928) August 1, 2019

WOW.

Kamala really had a horrible night.

As a Former Foster Mother I attest that 400,000 US children are painfully removed from their parents and it hurts them and traumatized them every single time. The system is corrupt and kids are abused or die regularly while “wards of the state.” pic.twitter.com/YQdpMNYo3O — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) August 1, 2019

🙁

They know that. They operate on the philosophy that you never let logic, or the facts interfere with a good pandere. — Snake Plushkitten: Escape from Twytter (@justplncate) August 1, 2019

Never let a crisis go to waste is another fave for Democrats.

I am still laughing about the Democrats screaming at each other about the cost of their healthcare plan, but they all want to give illegals free healthcare. Do they see the dichotomy? — Jake waters (@JaqeWaters) August 1, 2019

They do not.

Amen, Britt. As a prosecutor I was sympathetic to criminals who had kids at home and where it was appropriate I offered probation in many of those cases, but in many cases the crime didn’t permit that option. You don’t get to take ur kids to jail! — Lane Turturice (@lmtlawyer) August 1, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Brit’s tweet would have only been better if he reminded the Left WHO started the cages thing … hint, it was not Trump.

