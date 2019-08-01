Sally Kohn was good enough to share her White House ‘dream team’ after last night’s CNN Democratic Debate. We will give her credit for admitting the debates were nothing but disrespectful catfighting and embarrassing talking point but her lineup … yikes.

Excited for more respectful, substantive debates but ahem… President: Warren Vice President: Booker Attorney General: Harris HUD secretary: Buttegieg Treasury secretary: Yang Homeland Security secretary: Castro Secretary of the Interior: Inslee HHS: Gillibrand — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) August 1, 2019

Buttigieg as HUD secretary? Castro in Homeland Security?!

Does Sally even understand what those agencies actually work on because wow?

Sanders/Nina Sanders/Tulsi Sanders/Warren if you really want to take down trump. The corporatists are pitting Sanders and Warren camps against each other so they can slip Biden in. — janeruthraphael (@janeruthsozo) August 1, 2019

You want someone who lies about their race to be President? pic.twitter.com/t85dVcR8xP — Ole (@mjolnir59) August 1, 2019

You misspelled Buttigieg and you mistakenly put him as HUD Secretary instead of president or Vice President — Joshua Clemishire (@joshclemishire) August 1, 2019

Harris is done… She got killed

How can she survive? She said she was proud of withholding evidence that would free an innocent man… Who is supporting her? Harris must apologize for her actions in California#Buttigieg has a race issue… I just can't w/him — KW (@kwallach) August 1, 2019

You want this guy as HUD Secretary?https://t.co/gkyULGzKOp — Brandon Harami (@BrandonHarami) August 1, 2019

Sally, when are you going to get with the program? Distilling these recycled neoliberals and adding a lemon spin shakes up for a sour cocktail that voters won’t buy.

neoliberals are done

as in yesteryear — the dnc is a private corporation (@scoutstandup) August 1, 2019

Wait…what? This is a joke, right? Cuz this looks like a list of who NOT to have in those positions. — SueZ (@HerselfHig) August 1, 2019

And we all die from climate change because all these people are middle of the ground talkers when it comes to the planet. The planet is dying and we are being offered people who would trade plant and animal life on Earth for a donation. — Director X (@iDirectorX) August 1, 2019

Watching them tear each apart over a make-believe ‘cabinet’ is one of the funniest things this editor has seen in a while. And serves as a reminder of how much trouble the Democratic Party really is in for 2020.

