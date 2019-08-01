Sally Kohn was good enough to share her White House ‘dream team’ after last night’s CNN Democratic Debate. We will give her credit for admitting the debates were nothing but disrespectful catfighting and embarrassing talking point but her lineup … yikes.

Buttigieg as HUD secretary? Castro in Homeland Security?!

Does Sally even understand what those agencies actually work on because wow?

We wouldn’t either.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA

Bad bad list.

Yup. Even Democrats agree.

Wouldn’t be the first time.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

EEEEEEK. Nope.

We agree with Pokey Pup here.

Oof.

Neoliberals.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Watching them tear each apart over a make-believe ‘cabinet’ is one of the funniest things this editor has seen in a while. And serves as a reminder of how much trouble the Democratic Party really is in for 2020.

Talk about division and strife.

Ain’t it grand?

Related:

Leave Obama ALONE!!! Eric ‘Wingman’ Holder trips all over himself defending Obama from mean ol’ … Democrats? LOL!

CLOCKWORK! #KamalaHarris Destroyed TRENDS and just guess who the Left blames for it (hint, rhymes with Crushin’ Plots)

‘Dude, this is an AWFUL tweet’: Matt Yglesias pisses a WHOLE lotta Lefties off taking a racist jab at Kirsten Gillibrand

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDemocratsSally Kohn