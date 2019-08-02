Don Lemon is awful.

Not even being mean, or snarky, just honest.

He is well and truly awful, which is probably why CNN keeps him around. His interview with Rev. Bill Owens, founder, and president of the Coalition of African American Pastors was just absolutely disrespectful garbage. Dumpster fire of horrible.

Watch if you can stand it.

This is bad. Really really bad.pic.twitter.com/VmsGaYmo0y — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 2, 2019

Don was so determined to make this about Trump being RAAAAAAACIST, and when the Reverend wouldn’t give him that talking point he started attacking him personally.

And his faith.

Never forget, this IS CNN.

Don Lemon tries his best to bait this man and force him to call Trump a “racist” When that doesn’t work, Don attacks him personally. When that doesn’t work he attacks his Christian faith. Incredible. @donlemon is a clown. He’s an embarrassment and a stain on journalism. https://t.co/JPD1DJRz66 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 2, 2019

Calling him an ’embarrassment and stain on journalism’ is being too kind.

the carnival lights behind don lemon are just *chef’s kiss* magnificent https://t.co/5PjBQ7rcUU — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 2, 2019

Makes it even more of a clown show, yup.

This is PAINFUL to watch. Don Lemon did everything he could to take away attention from poor inner city kids. Each time pastor tried to talk about helping poor people,he was cut off. Shame on @CNN for this journalism of hatred! Your brand is soiled.pic.twitter.com/JJZ4K971BT — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) August 1, 2019

Their brand has been soiled for years now, but we digress.

@donlemon need to seriously reevaluate. This was a pathetic display. — Mother of Menches (@Pamelajn922) August 2, 2019

If Don Lemon had one iota of a conscience, he would feel guilty about this interview. If it wasn't clear before, it is now… Liberals do NOT care about helping Americans and fixing this Country. They want to push their agenda… That's all. Thank you @donlemon.#Trump2020 — Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@SckNTyrd) August 2, 2019

This is way beyond pathetic. Don Lemon couldn’t get this pastor to criticize Trump so the pathetic asshole turns on his own guest. THIS is a CNN. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) August 2, 2019

Wow @CNN We see your bias in 3 screenshots. Faith leaders to oh look it’s changing to controversial pastor. The pastor didn’t play along now did he? Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/dri2zzeF1Q — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) August 2, 2019

Don Lemon is an embarrassment to @CNN. And that’s really saying something. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) August 2, 2019

*Please, please, please say something mean about President Meany Pants!* — Greg (@gbernsie) August 2, 2019

And since he wouldn’t bite, Don went after him instead.

That CNN keeps this guy on the air says so much about them, and ain’t none of it good.

I said it then and I’ll say it again, what @donlemon did here was absolutely disgusting — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) August 2, 2019

That. ^

Lemon is a disgusting — Jen Dick (@dickjl227) August 2, 2019

ABSOLUTELY disgusting.

Yup.

