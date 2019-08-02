Cam Edwards shared a beautiful photo of his family with Twitter on his 22nd wedding anniversary.

22 years ago today, the day before I turned 23, I married a 31-year old mother of two and became both a husband and dad. Almost all of my friends and family thought I was crazy, but it was the best decision I’ve ever made. pic.twitter.com/BMFYpTAZEp — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 1, 2019

Love makes you do crazy things.

Thank goodness!

Most of Twitter was very happy for Cam and his family and shared many ‘congrats’ types tweets and support:

Happy Anniversary to you and Mrs E!!!! — Allen Ray the Infinitely Prolonged (@2CynicAl65) August 1, 2019

Happy anniversary! — Dawn 💙⚾️ (@aurora_g96) August 1, 2019

This is beautiful! ❤️ Happy Anniversary! Twenty one years ago, my husband married a woman with 5 kids…but it took him 4 years to go “All In.” 😂 I *think* he’s still happy about it.

🤔😁 — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) August 1, 2019

We assume this means Elaine knows Mrs. E.

You, Sir, are a good man. Happy Anniversary to you both. 🌼 — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@MAMABear_DK) August 1, 2019

Good stuff, right?

Happy anniversary too!

Give our best to Miss E. 💕

(Ya' look a bit nerdy there, Cam) — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) August 2, 2019

Congratulations! Your kids are so cute here…. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 1, 2019

Happy Anniversary! — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 1, 2019

Also- older woman FTW 🤣 — Schültzie (@muffnbear) August 1, 2019

As this editor is older than her husband she absolutely concurs with this tweet.

*sigh*

Being that Twitter is Twitter, even though the majority of people who responded to Cam’s tweet were very positive, there were a few dense, lonely, insecure, desperately-in-need-of-a-shower, a*s nuggets so filled with hatred that all they know how to do is attack others and say stupid stuff online who chimed in as well.

And here is here you see Cam throw down for his family:

I think this one was my favorite of the night. Sweet dreams, Twitter. https://t.co/6mt2JlvLFc — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 2, 2019

Now, to be fair, there are some tweets and responses even we can’t share … which tells you how gross these people really were.

But the ones we can include rock.

If you were projecting your own desires any larger we’d call you IMAX. Also, it’s “genitals”, but it’s no real surprise that someone who lacks any experience with any but his own wouldn’t even know how to spell it. https://t.co/3nUDNu3jm7 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 2, 2019

See, the trolls took issue with Cam’s family being interracial.

Because trolls are stupid.

And c’mon, the guy couldn’t even spell the word ‘genitals’.

It’s okay. No one has to know you use your tears as lube every night, hoping against hope that one day you’ll experience another human’s touch and not have to rely on your hand for companionship. https://t.co/G2Bsp44s17 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 2, 2019

Ouch.

And look at that garbage.

Kinda like you did during your 4th grade class picture, Pee Pants? https://t.co/O79P9mGeub — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 2, 2019

I have no idea why you’re telling me the nickname you gave your penis, but okay. https://t.co/76w9mm9Iqj — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 2, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I’ve been enjoying a fantastic dinner with my wife and friends while these losers are still spazzing over my family. And they think *I’m* the weirdo. https://t.co/GW9dxgzi7A — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 2, 2019

Cam didn’t pull a single punch.

And who could blame him?

