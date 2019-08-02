When even CNN’s Chris Cillizza admits that Kamala Harris got whooped by Tulsi Gabbard during Wednesday night’s debate you KNOW it was pretty darn bad.

"Harris' inability to keep her cool is something to keep an eye on. This isn't the only time she's going to be challenged on her record in the coming months," writes @CillizzaCNN https://t.co/6tIOfn2dIb | Analysis — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2019

From CNN:

But what Harris started her answer on Gabbard with was the she-is-so-beneath-me-I-can’t-even-bring-myself-to-take-her-seriously riff. Which, for a candidate as naturally gifted and experienced as Harris, is a clear mistake. And a mistake that appeared born of the simple fact that Gabbard pissed her off and, in the immediate aftermath of the debate, she was still fuming. And the bottom line is that there are aspects of Harris’ record as attorney general that are a major weakness for her candidacy. As a top-tier candidate, she *has* to expect to be hit on it. Who it came from is immaterial — so the fact that she responded by dismissing Gabbard’s poll numbers is telling. This incident isn’t going to do any real damage to Harris. She’s right that she is a top-tier candidate and Gabbard, well, isn’t — at least not yet. But Harris’ inability to keep her cool is something to keep an eye on. This isn’t the only time she’s going to be challenged on her record in the coming months.

Chris isn’t wrong here.

If Kamala couldn’t handle pushback from a DEMOCRAT how does she think she’s going to be able to deal with Trump on a debate stage? And make no bones about it, he won’t pull ANY punches … wait until he asks her about Willie Brown.

But you know, since Chris dared be critical of Kamala the Left decided he was being super – wait for it – SEXIST.

Good times.

Well this take smacks of sexism. Is there a parallel piece criticizing Bernie’s yelling and berating? — NancoixSeattle (@operakatz) August 1, 2019

How dare he criticize a WOMAN!

Didn’t smile, smiled too much, looked mad, looks like she was mocking her opponent, wore a suit, sleeves too tight, looks like she’s going to cry, why didn’t she scream, why did she yell? Screw you and your bias. She’s who she is and has every right to debate as who she is. — Lydia's Lunchbox 🦄 (@olivestarr222) August 1, 2019

ROFL

Fire Cillizza. — Bob Reveley (@BobForDinner) August 1, 2019

Fun group of people CNN has been pandering to over the years.

Thypical misogyny. Women lose control.

Women are too emotional.

Women are too bossy.

Women are too shrill. Men with the same traits are described as passionate leaders who voice their concerns. — ProfessingProf Hates #TrumpConcentrationCamps (@Professing_Prof) August 1, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

*popcorn*

Cillizza couldn’t offer intelligent commentary about anything even with Abraham Lincoln operating him like a sock puppet. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) August 2, 2019

Annnnnddd it is Chris Cilizza… of course it is. — BPS 🤷🏻‍♂️🖕👀👑🦄🦄🦁🦁 (@porterguy1969) August 1, 2019

He’s such a raging Conservative, right?

I mean, at this point, a take about a woman candidate that isn't ragingly misogynistic would be nice. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 1, 2019

Bernie Sanders, red-faced, shouting incoherently at every question, spittle flying everywhere, MSM, “His passion is clear but will his socialist policy turn voters off?” Kamala Harris, raises a single eyebrow 1/8” at a pointed, negatively framed question, MSM: pic.twitter.com/2SKTibBd6U — 🔥 Lucky Dog Hot Sauce 🔥 (@luckydoghot) August 2, 2019

Everyone block cillizza. I did and my life is infinitely better for it — GOTV 2020 & Save Democracy 🏳️‍🌈 (@kiki_kaff) August 2, 2019

Chris, do you hate ALL women or just the ones running for POTUS? — SockStealer (@SockStealer) August 2, 2019

Did someone drop that man on his head as an infant? — Demochicken (@demochicken) August 2, 2019

Oh we’re going with the angry black woman trope? I am so tired & I can’t imagine what’s going to happen with media orgs like CNN spouting this type of nonsense — Tanya ✨🏳️‍🌈 (@TEE1031) August 2, 2019

This is going to be SO MUCH FUN.

