Neil deGrasse Tyson made a whole lotta people mad on Twitter by dropping a whole lotta data on other causes of death in the USA.

Take a look.

In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose… 500 to Medical errors

300 to the Flu

250 to Suicide

200 to Car Accidents

40 to Homicide via Handgun Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 4, 2019

‘Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data.’

Huh.

Guess how this went over with our friendly, neighborhood gun-grabbers who have spent the last 24+ hours demanding law-abiding Americans turn over their guns.

We're working to prevent medical errors.

We're working to prevent the flu.

We're working to prevent suicide.

We're working to prevent car accident.

We're doing fuck all about mass shootings. Spot the difference, Neil. — Rekalty (@Rekalty) August 4, 2019

We’re working to prevent medical errors? Huh.

Alrighty.

You guys remember Smash Mouth, right? The guys famous for the Shrek song.

Heh.

They seem really angry, right?

I guess that makes racist, white supremacist mass murders just normal. Thanks for the clarification, Professor. — Greg Jewell (@GregJewell15) August 4, 2019

Not what he said.

A: [pokes scientist in eye]

Scientist: "Ow!"

A: Your "Ow" is illogical. That's mere cellular death and all of those cells were going to die anyway. — JRehling (@JRehling) August 4, 2019

How do you not see the difference between an honest medical error and someone being needlessly killed by a white supremacist? Stick to gatekeeping science — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) August 4, 2019

Yeah! How dare you not exploit certain deaths more for an agenda!

This needs to be said again, because you don't seem aware of it.

We're working to prevent medical errors.

We're working to prevent the flu.

We're working to prevent suicide.

We're working to prevent car accident.

We're doing fuck all about mass shootings. Spot the difference. — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) August 4, 2019

We’re still not sure where these facts are coming from … where are we working to prevent car accidents? And the flu?

This is a terrible tweet. Factual, sure. Just not appropriate as we process two truly preventable tragedies. — Red™️ is taking a break (@Redpainter1) August 4, 2019

They are so ticked.

Bad take, plus cherry-picked data. Every day, 100 Americans are killed by guns, and hundreds more are injured. Unlike medicine, cars, or sneezing, guns are designed to serve one purpose: to kill someone from a distance. 100 percent of gun deaths are unnecessary and avoidable — Sarcasmic 🌹 🥕 (@SelfCarrot) August 4, 2019

Did this account really just ‘well ackshully’ Neil?

HA HA HA HA HA

Gosh! I am so ashamed I paid money to go see your show. What a truly idiotic thing to say. Trying to play down this tragedy. Of course we know people die of diseases. We are all doing our best to fight against it. What are we doing to fight against white nationalistic terrorism? — Patriotic American (@Tabz75) August 4, 2019

He wasn’t downplaying the tragedies.

He was pointing out how many people die every day.

That’s it.

Neil, I used to think that you were as cool as the other side of the pillow. Now I just think you're COLD. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 4, 2019

Ooh, sick burn.

Wait, not really.

This is Neil admitting he's a Republican. Downplaying these tragedies goes against logic – *unless* you are Wealthy and more concerned about making money and not paying taxes. Priorities. He's downplaying this to protect his bank and stock portfolio. — Mandy Kilpatrick (@MandyKilpatric4) August 4, 2019

WAAAAT? EL OH EL.

Side note, if you’d have told us we’d write about the Left losing their shiznit on Neil deGrasse Tyson we’d have called you crazy. Well, first we would have mocked you endlessly but THEN we would have called you crazy.

Related:

‘Media and politicians DON’T get it’: Brian Cates’ thread on the gunman’s alleged ‘manifesto’ is a must-read

GET SOME! Charles Pierce, Joan Walsh, other ‘tolerant’ blue-checks try inciting the mob against Dana Loesch (key word, TRY)

‘Point of personal privilege!’ ROFL! Democratic Socialists of America’s conference is just a HOT MESS of hilarious (watch)