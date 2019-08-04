Like clockwork, every time there is any sort of shooting the Left does their best to blame, smear, and attack Dana Loesch. Well, first they screech about how Republicans shouldn’t be thinking of or praying for the victims, then blame Trump, and THEN they come at Dana.

Which tells us they really don’t care about gun violence, they care about scoring cheap political points.

They may have finally figured out if they’re going to come at Dana they need to bring an army … but even with their ‘mob’ it didn’t go as they hoped.

You’d think the people behind these verified accounts would do something more constructive like pray for the hurting, or donate blood, instead of making it their top priority to to bomb my email and incite a mob. What is wrong with you people? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

What is wrong with these people? That’s an excellent question … let us know if anyone figures it out.

I truly do believe these people will not be happy until something violent happens to the people with whom they disagree. I hate thinking this about people but they’re relentless — and these are verified accounts. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

Verified accounts.

Yup.

Like Charles P. Pierce, who accused Dana of having blood on her hands. She disagreed. Side note: What’s with the middle initial on Twitter, people? Do you really think it makes you sound more important or clever? Meh.

Look more closely. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 4, 2019

This freakin’ guy.

Another verified account calling me a murderer. The death threats you all are helping to incite are just awesome. Good job pretending to denounce violence with this hideous behavior. https://t.co/W1lSDVncdG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

It is pretty hideous, but we don’t expect Charles to understand or care.

“Look more closely” isn’t calling you anything. But you were the front person for a lobby built on mayhem and murder for profit. For that, you get the metaphor. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 4, 2019

Like we said, this freakin’ guy.

I’ve ignored your hateful and incessant tries for my attention but you’ve gone too far. You intimated it very clearly and with the purpose of inciting a hateful rage mob. I pray your heart changes so you prioritize the grieving over acting out in hate. God bless Charles. https://t.co/dh3o6sahqU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

Charles needs Jesus.

Guys @DLoesch is yet again making sure no one blames her or the NRA for yet another senseless mass shooting in our country. It’s very important to that Dana that you don’t look her way or towards the NRA. So whatever you do don’t blame them for the innocent folks gunned down. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 4, 2019

Imagine this being your first thought after any shooting.

People are well and truly broken.

I don't work with or for the NRA. I do support 2A though, which does not give you the right to incite a mob against me and others for what this monster did and blame me for his crime. Shame on you. https://t.co/U2PM5LBEJX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

They’d have to know shame to feel it and trust us, they don’t get it.

Copy. No Dana. No NRA. — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) August 4, 2019

Condemning violence while making threatening remarks seems counter productive to the former. God bless. https://t.co/i0ro66kI5U — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

And they wonder why none of us take them seriously.

You accused me of being a murderer, that was the only craziness involving you. https://t.co/cKM9x6dV1d — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

Dana took on an army of awful and won … again.

