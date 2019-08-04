Like clockwork, every time there is any sort of shooting the Left does their best to blame, smear, and attack Dana Loesch. Well, first they screech about how Republicans shouldn’t be thinking of or praying for the victims, then blame Trump, and THEN they come at Dana.

Which tells us they really don’t care about gun violence, they care about scoring cheap political points.

They may have finally figured out if they’re going to come at Dana they need to bring an army … but even with their ‘mob’ it didn’t go as they hoped.

What is wrong with these people? That’s an excellent question … let us know if anyone figures it out.

Verified accounts.

Yup.

Like Charles P. Pierce, who accused Dana of having blood on her hands. She disagreed. Side note: What’s with the middle initial on Twitter, people? Do you really think it makes you sound more important or clever? Meh.

This freakin’ guy.

It is pretty hideous, but we don’t expect Charles to understand or care.

Like we said, this freakin’ guy.

Charles needs Jesus.

Imagine this being your first thought after any shooting.

People are well and truly broken.

They’d have to know shame to feel it and trust us, they don’t get it.

And they wonder why none of us take them seriously.

Dana took on an army of awful and won … again.

