President of the Center for American Progress, Neera Tanden, couldn’t WAIT to dance on the graves of those lost in tragic shootings over the past 24 hours in order to campaign for Democrats. Oh, we’re used to the Left charging out every time there is any sort of shooting (outside of Chicago or Baltimore or any other inner-city) and demanding GUN CONTROL NOW but this is pretty damn low from Neera.

We get it, she has an election to work on but maybe let the bodies cool first.

Just sayin’.

Not only does she claim Republicans are a ‘clear and present danger’ to the country, but she also goes on to say that we should ‘vote anyone in the NRA’s pocket out’.

Pretty damn awful.

There it is.

We’re sure they’re writing campaign emails for donations even as we speak. Something like, ‘Stand up to the NRA and Trump, donate TODAY to help ‘Whichever Idiot Campaign This Is’ put a stop to the insanity!’

Shhhh, Democrats think they know best, silly.

Quiet you. Those don’t count.

There ya’ go.

Ouch.

The call is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE.

It’s the Democrat way.

