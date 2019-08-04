President of the Center for American Progress, Neera Tanden, couldn’t WAIT to dance on the graves of those lost in tragic shootings over the past 24 hours in order to campaign for Democrats. Oh, we’re used to the Left charging out every time there is any sort of shooting (outside of Chicago or Baltimore or any other inner-city) and demanding GUN CONTROL NOW but this is pretty damn low from Neera.

We get it, she has an election to work on but maybe let the bodies cool first.

Just sayin’.

After El Paso and now Dayton, and the myriad mass shootings and thousands of gun deaths, Republican intransigence on guns is a clear and present danger to the country. Vote anyone in the NRA pocket out. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) August 4, 2019

Not only does she claim Republicans are a ‘clear and present danger’ to the country, but she also goes on to say that we should ‘vote anyone in the NRA’s pocket out’.

Pretty damn awful.

The NRA is in complete disarray as an organization. What you are actually asking me to do is change my position on the 2nd Amendment. That would be a no. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 4, 2019

There it is.

Very soon, they’ll be fundraising off these tragedies. Remember… pic.twitter.com/oT7BQI4aBq — Victor Nikki🇺🇸 (@HapkidoBigDad) August 4, 2019

We’re sure they’re writing campaign emails for donations even as we speak. Something like, ‘Stand up to the NRA and Trump, donate TODAY to help ‘Whichever Idiot Campaign This Is’ put a stop to the insanity!’

The NRA isn’t the problem with politicians, it’s people like me-we the people-who insist on keeping our guns! How dare any politician vote against the wishes of his constituents! — Ken 🇺🇸⚖️🗽 (@kennymac1964) August 4, 2019

Shhhh, Democrats think they know best, silly.

What about the murders in Chicago, Baltimore, DC? You are a hypocrite. — SMOD (@lxl20886) August 4, 2019

Quiet you. Those don’t count.

Using gun deaths to advance a political party and agenda before the blood has even dried is why I detest the media and the Left. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) August 4, 2019

“Wait, I know I’m forgetting something. Oh yeah, it’s sad that some people were killed too”. — Space Crab Spiff (@pickingcrabs) August 4, 2019

There ya’ go.

If this was true, Sandy Hook, San Bernardino and Fort Hood would never have happened. You are nothing but a despicable political hack. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) August 4, 2019

Ouch.

Yet again the NRA is a convenient organization to blame as well as the Republicans before any true information has come out . You are being disingenuous with your followers. The underlying reason always seems to get punted to the back. — Diane B (@dmb1031) August 4, 2019

This country now has two full generations that have been taught nothing of the personal responsibility that goes hand in hand with being a free people. Democrats have been sowing this chaos for decades in the hopes of instituting governmental control over more of our lives. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 4, 2019

I absolutely love how y'all have made the NRA your bogeyman. Is the NRA in the room with us now? — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) August 4, 2019

The call is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE.

Never let a crisis go to waste, eh Neera? Instead of an intelligent conversation about what’s driving these shootings, who’s responsible, and how to stop them, why not attack your ideological opponents to score points?

You don’t care about lives, you only care about power. — Tryx™️🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) August 4, 2019

It’s the Democrat way.

