Brian Cates’ thread on the El Paso gunman’s alleged manifesto and what politicians and the media are missing in these shootings is definitely worth a read. There is a lot more going on it seems than what the media is already pushing …

Take a look.

It’s sort of like how the media kept making gunmen ‘famous’ by reporting on them over and over again.

Trending

Oh yeah, remember that?

That is all we’re seeing on social media right now. He’s a Democrat, NO HE’S A REPUBLICAN.

No, he’s a monster, a deranged murderer.

But we digress.

Yup.

Just awful.

They’re far too busy blaming Trump and the Right to actually look at what may be going on here.

And they don’t care as long as they can use it to hurt Trump.

Told ya’ it was worth a read.

Related:

GET SOME! Charles Pierce, Joan Walsh, other â€˜tolerantâ€™ blue-checks try inciting the mob against Dana Loesch (key word, TRY)

â€˜Point of personal privilege!â€™ ROFL! Democratic Socialists of Americaâ€™s conference is just a HOT MESS of hilarious (watch)

â€˜Racist and a COWARD!â€™ Isaiah Washington drags â€˜filmmakerâ€™ up and DOWN Twitter for calling Candace Owens â€˜Uncle Tomâ€™

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian Catesmanifesto