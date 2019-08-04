Brian Cates’ thread on the El Paso gunman’s alleged manifesto and what politicians and the media are missing in these shootings is definitely worth a read. There is a lot more going on it seems than what the media is already pushing …

Take a look.

The first mistake people are making is to assume the creep meant anything he said in his manifesto. The media and politicians donâ€™t understand the line that was crossed with Christchurch tragedy. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

Weâ€™re now facing something new. Before, a person intensely motivated by politics would write a manifesto to explain their reasons for resorting to violence. Shitposting trolls on the chans arenâ€™t trying to affect real political change. The manifesto is PART of the trolling. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

The ChristChurch shooter streamed his mass murder live over social media. Part of the 'fun' for him & his followers on the chans was that they knew the authorities were going to treat his contradictory, absurd manifesto as if it were **real**. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

It’s sort of like how the media kept making gunmen ‘famous’ by reporting on them over and over again.

The **Antifa** guy from three weeks ago, now THAT was an old style attempt at a mass murder. He left behind a rambling, disjointed manifesto enumerating political reasons for his attack on the ICE facility. https://t.co/ZDA16zeYhT — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

Oh yeah, remember that?

But something new has been added into the mix in the last year and we have to recognize it: Mass shootings done for **fun** as the ultimate troll where these shitposters write confusing manifestos and then sit back & watch the fun as both sides claim he belongs to the other. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

That is all we’re seeing on social media right now. He’s a Democrat, NO HE’S A REPUBLICAN.

No, he’s a monster, a deranged murderer.

But we digress.

A genuine political terrorist doesn't want to be taken alive. The goon in Washington State last month wasn't. Truly crazy mass shooters don't want to be taken alive either. They often turn their guns on themselves or force the cops to kill them. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

Van Spronsen's manifesto, as disjointed as it was, provided a clear motive. The ChristChurch demon & his copycats are purposefully writing manifestos that are a smorgasbord of conflicting political rhetoric, almost none of which they believe. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

Do you realize what's happening? These shitposters **know** how the mainstream media reacts to one of these mass shooting events, how both sides immediately start poring over the manifesto, scouring the social media, each trying to say to the other "AHA! HE BLONGS TO YOU GUYS!" — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

Yup.

Writing a satirical nonsensical manifesto before hand has now become part of the troll. This is why these guys **INSIST** on surrendering alive. They want to watch the "fun" as the media tries to figure out which 'side' they belong to. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

Just awful.

We're only 1 day into the investigation of this El Paso mass murder. And the MSM is doing what the MSM always does, treating each one of these events exactly alike, following the exact same template. They can't recognize yet sometimes this is even more horrible than usual. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

They’re far too busy blaming Trump and the Right to actually look at what may be going on here.

We're having murders done now by nihilists who are doing it just to f**k with people. There **IS** no deeper purpose. There is no real underlying political motive. But we have a media & a political atmosphere right now that literally cannot recognize this. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

And they don’t care as long as they can use it to hurt Trump.

So… there are now SEVERAL KINDS of mass attacks these days: 1) political terrorists

2) crazy people

3) shitposting nihilists And it's actually making it WORSE that people confuse one of these for another. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 4, 2019

Told ya’ it was worth a read.

