On a morning where the country truly is reeling from two separate shootings, Jake Tapper interviewed Robert Francis O’Rourke among other Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Sorry, this editor refuses to feed the narrative that his name is Beto.

Granted, Jake said he did invite Republicans on the show as well but after the way CNN treated Marco Rubio after Parkland it would appear none of them were willing to go on the air and get blamed for the shootings.

And honestly, after watching Jake interview Robert Francis, who could blame them?

Watch.

Jake Tapper: “Do you think President Trump is a white nationalist?”

Beto O’Rourke: “Yes, I do.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/R86FAk5gnb — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 4, 2019

Sweet baby corn.

Makes Jake’s efforts to appear unbiased by interviewing Republicans look not so sincere.

Good job! Way to bring the country together! You go CNN! Hacks, all of you. — Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) August 4, 2019

Just gross. No wonder Neera Tanden felt comfortable campaigning on this already …

Are you gonna get Richard Spencer's take on this or nah — Franco (@FrancoGermain1) August 4, 2019

CNN gave a national platform to white supremacist Richard Spencer last month. https://t.co/H3yUsj2h13 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 4, 2019

Oh, that’s right! They brought in Richard Spencer a few weeks ago … ROFL.

Wonder if Beto realizes he is inciting hate and violence toward Trump by saying this? He knows. — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) August 4, 2019

@BetoORourke Do you think Beto is a fraud, Yes I do. — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) August 4, 2019

ridiculous — susan smith (@nalapuck) August 4, 2019

#CNN stirring up the HATE! On Cue — Ken (@kpjc57) August 4, 2019

It’s the @cnn angle. It’s what they do. — Rob G (@NYYFan63) August 4, 2019

Well, of course, they are.

Stirring the hate pot is profitable. — Don'tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) August 4, 2019

Clicks and taps, baby.

The poor families grieving and they couldn't wait to politicize these tragedies. The media has become a platform for commentary rather than reporting unbiased news. — Striker Fett (Ret) (@StrikerFett) August 4, 2019

And that’s what it really boils down to. The families get to watch the media help Democrats exploit their loved ones for political gain.

Awful.

