As Twitchy reported earlier, Dana Loesch has been dealing with an exceptional amount of stupid, angry, and maybe even dangerous on Twitter. Especially when a bunch of blue-check hacks tried to incite the mob against her …

And speaking of blue-check hacks:

Now, pay close attention to who started this back and forth.

Joe tweeted Dana FIRST.

That’s important.

But Joe really wants to be important and wag his tail feathers for the gun-grabbing resisters.

Oh FFS.

But … but … Joe wants Dana’s attention so BADLY.

Oh, and then when Dana asked Joe a serious question guess what happened …

Umm, Joe tweeted HER, Mika.

Look WAAAAAY up there.

Holy crap.

Take the hint and walk away, Mika.

Of course, she didn’t.

Don’t you like how Mika asks Dana to stop tweeting them but then she keeps on rambling at her? Note, this is Mika responding to Dana responding to Joe after Mika asked Dana to leave them alone.

Typical.

Another God bless.

Which is a classy way of saying FO.

But …

He.

Went.

After.

Dana.

Holy crap.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

No, Mika, she is just answering you, honey.

That’s how Twitter works.

If Mika didn’t want Dana to answer all she had to do was SHUT UP.

Good GRAVY.

Maybe Mika should talk to her poor HUSBAND if she wants Dana to leave them alone.

Just sayin’.

