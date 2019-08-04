As Twitchy reported earlier, Dana Loesch has been dealing with an exceptional amount of stupid, angry, and maybe even dangerous on Twitter. Especially when a bunch of blue-check hacks tried to incite the mob against her …

And speaking of blue-check hacks:

You have a lot of nerve, inciting violence against my wife and me in an NRATV ad. Looking to camera after rolling one inflammatory clip after another and then ominously telling us, “Your time is running out.”

Seriously? You are shameless. https://t.co/gUPp6Fhn4m — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 4, 2019

Now, pay close attention to who started this back and forth.

Joe tweeted Dana FIRST.

That’s important.

This is a shameful lie, Joe and you have a lot of nerve with this malicious misrepresentation. It was literally an ad that featured a countdown to a special on media bias. https://t.co/hZ0xgwCWK0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

But Joe really wants to be important and wag his tail feathers for the gun-grabbing resisters.

Your NRATV ads incite violence. Even NRA board members were offended by the ads. That’s one reason the dangerous scam was shut down. Those ads were intended to inflame violence and intimidate those not walking in lockstep with NRA’s DC lobbyists. https://t.co/36uPj9kM0a — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 4, 2019

Oh FFS.

You mean the ad where actual footage of Antifa violence played while I condemned it in a VO? More malicious representation, Joe. I’m not going to comment on an ongoing fight between two entities that had nothing to do with me. https://t.co/I2fjFsGya5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

But … but … Joe wants Dana’s attention so BADLY.

Joe, what are “increased background checks?” How do you define it. Serious question. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

Oh, and then when Dana asked Joe a serious question guess what happened …

Dana, You threatened us— Please leave us alone. I repeat, leave us alone. We ask peacefully for no more threats from you or anything else. Please leave us alone. https://t.co/5WzJIXosFf — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) August 4, 2019

Umm, Joe tweeted HER, Mika.

Look WAAAAAY up there.

Holy crap.

Hi Mika, no, I didn’t, and it’s disingenuous to misrepresent an ad that literally was about a program launch to such a malicious level. You Tweeted to me, not me to you. God bless. https://t.co/3OQzQqhBBz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

Take the hint and walk away, Mika.

Of course, she didn’t.

@DLoesch please Stop. I find your greedy, heartless, sick and deranged platform to be revolting. But more importantly, we will never forget the way you threatened us. Please leave us alone. https://t.co/GkGWhRnISQ — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) August 4, 2019

Don’t you like how Mika asks Dana to stop tweeting them but then she keeps on rambling at her? Note, this is Mika responding to Dana responding to Joe after Mika asked Dana to leave them alone.

Typical.

Since you keep Tweeting me, again I’ll say that it’s incredibly disingenuous to make an ad that was about a program launch into something so malicious. It wasn’t about you, Mika. I don’t find you revolting, just wrong here. Sincerely, God bless. https://t.co/fcwO3Fg5Jx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

Another God bless.

Which is a classy way of saying FO.

But …

Once again, leave us alone. You Went to after my husband on Twitter. I responded with a warning. And the warning is this- You threatened us on your television show. You told us our time was running out. Once again Dana, Leave us alone. https://t.co/78vfTnmZan — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) August 4, 2019

He.

Went.

After.

Dana.

Holy crap.

For the third time, since you keep Tweeting me as I never Tweeted to you, you’re maliciously misrepresenting an ad that announced the launch of a program that discussed media bias. I wish you well. https://t.co/mPbbBoPkfs — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

@DLoesch All you are is prompting to me remind you and everyone once again that you threatened us on your show. Would you like me to tweet the video? You stared straight at the camera and told us our time was running out. U used an hourglass as a visual. Please leave us alone https://t.co/cIAtjjZ0bU — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) August 4, 2019

No, Mika, she is just answering you, honey.

That’s how Twitter works.

If Mika didn’t want Dana to answer all she had to do was SHUT UP.

Mika, it was a show announcement. For a program I did. On media bias. Specifically. I’m not sure why you are trying so hard to make this all about you. Also, if people criticize you for your bias, it isn’t a “threat.” Be well. https://t.co/buasuEDzif — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2019

Good GRAVY.

Maybe Mika should talk to her poor HUSBAND if she wants Dana to leave them alone.

Just sayin’.

Related:

Wow, this broad is on a ROLL: Soledad O’Brien’s NASTY dig at Rubio for asking God to bless shooting victims BACKFIRES

‘Oh NO he di’nt!’ Neil deGrasse Tyson drops a WHOLE lotta data on U.S. deaths that trigger gun-grabbers (poor Smash Mouth!)

‘Media and politicians DON’T get it’: Brian Cates’ thread on the gunman’s alleged ‘manifesto’ is a must-read