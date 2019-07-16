Kirsten Gillibrand wants Americans to know she is infuriated by her own white privilege … and she has a staffer who is black so she knows all about the struggle or something.

Democrats, level with us, even you guys don’t buy this crap, right?

"I travel with a staff member who is black, and I see how she is being treated differently when we walk into a hotel. I see it, and it infuriates me."@SenGillibrand https://t.co/nLTW6HtVcx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 16, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

“Now as a white woman, who has certainly experienced enormous amounts of white privilege. I travel with a staff member who is black, and I see how she is being treated differently when we walk into a hotel. I see it, and it infuriates me,” Gillibrand said as she raised her voice. She finished by saying it was her responsibility to lift up black voices like one of the members of her team. Gillibrand’s explanation of white privilege came after she gave a similar pitch Thursday at an Ohio campaign stop after being asked about the economic depression in the region that had affected both white and black people. Gillibrand is tied for 19th place in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, polling at 0.2% according to the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Tied for 19th place.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah right. She comes in with a senator in a presidential campaign and they treat her badly. What a load of crap that is. — Puddintane (@imwren) July 16, 2019

Wait: “I believe mattress girl” @SenGillibrand sees what she wants to see? No way! This staff member is probably treated differently because people know she is voluntarily working for Gillibrand, and they can’t believe it.https://t.co/KQwnWiImw5 — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) July 16, 2019

Considering Kristen’s staff had to explain to her how to eat fried chicken this may not be far from the truth.

“My black friend…er…worker…” — St. Antonio of the Desert (@LoneStarTexian) July 16, 2019

Could you repeat that, I didn't get home from my 12 hour workday in time to hear how privileged I am. — Steven (@Sjdoilman51) July 16, 2019

Such pathetic pandering. — Ed Suárez (@suarez1116) July 16, 2019

Stop making her carry your luggage, then.#derr — Gege (@Pomquat) July 16, 2019

OOOOOOMG.

She wishes.

“I’m polling at less than 1% so I might as well play the race card & see if it helps”.#LiberalLogic — JIM BAUR (@JIMBAUR) July 16, 2019

Bingo.

Related:

‘Alinsky would be PROUD!’ Dan Crenshaw INFURIATES the ‘blue wave’ with brutally honest take on Dems trying to divide Americans

THIS is why people hate the media –> Brian Stelter’s latest SCOOP on Trump will SURELY be the end of his presidency (da da DA!)

Just because it’s funny as HELL –> Tweeps put together a thread of products for AOC in honor of Amazon #PrimeDay and ROFL