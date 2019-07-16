Dan Crenshaw has the Left’s number …

Tearing down American symbols – our flag, anthem, pledge – is now the preferred leftist tactic for ALL policy disagreements. It indicates they can’t defend the merits of their ideas. Worse: inciting a divisive culture war by destroying the few things we share as Americans. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 16, 2019

Hating America has become the hot new thing on the Left as evident over the past few days watching the media conveniently leave out a rather large portion of Trump’s tweets calling ‘the squad’ out. You know, the ‘come back’ part … but hey, that ‘anti-America, America bad, Americans are to blame for everything’ narrative ain’t gonna write itself ya’ know.

Alinsky would be proud of them — Tide Pod Bootlegger (@jsmith6919) July 16, 2019

He absolutely would be.

Being a U S. citizen does not an American make. — Insignificant.. don't check my timeline..NO! Don't (@tomgreen1959) July 16, 2019

Sad but true.

Very true. We all have a lot more in common than not. — Sprightly Hound 🐶🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@HoundSprightly) July 16, 2019

Dan tells it like it is and the Left just can’t DEAL.

Just take a look at these responses:

Gosh, she seems nice. You know she’s a blast at birthday parties.

Projecting and lying. — JillianResists🌊🌊🏖☀️🏝🍹🌊🌊 (@Jillian55382853) July 16, 2019

Yes, that’s a lot of what we’re seeing on the left.

Super classy.

You’re part of the problem, Dan, not the solution. — Kim (@runningin_co) July 16, 2019

America BAD, Dan!

Dan was promising until he descended into this kinda stuff. Sorry to see. — Dale Lankford (@ElegantIron) July 16, 2019

Pointing out how much the Left seems to hate America is ‘descending into this kinda stuff’.

Alrighty.

Please defend the merits of having a #RacistPresident Danny boy. — James Tobin (@JamesPTobin) July 16, 2019

They are just RELENTLESS when it comes to being totally uninformed and/or misinformed.

What?!? That exactly what they are doing defending the merits of their ideas as a sign of protest against #TrumpRegime not because they are against America but because they LOVE America and hate seeing a fascist destroying our multicultural pot of ideologies & ethnicity's. — ᐯᗩᑎEᔕᔕᗩ ᗰ. ᑕᑌÉ 🇵🇷 (@VFernandez596) July 16, 2019

Lot to unwrap here, folks.

Another option would be for the right wing to just not get worked up into a frenzy over Starbucks cups and Nike shoes and Happy Holidays. — Stephen Thorson (@StephenThorson) July 16, 2019

This lil fella must think it’s 2009.

Like you I wore the uniform in defense of our country. Like you I carry the visible and invisible scars of such service. How can you stay silent on this creature in the White House. You are better than this. Trump is a destroyer and I know that you know this. — Tony Acosta (@AccostedTone) July 16, 2019

Comments like these go on and on and on.

And all Dan did was point out how hard the Left is working to divide this country … guess you could say the ‘haters’ proved him right.

