Dan Crenshaw has the Left’s number …

Hating America has become the hot new thing on the Left as evident over the past few days watching the media conveniently leave out a rather large portion of Trump’s tweets calling ‘the squad’ out. You know, the ‘come back’ part … but hey, that ‘anti-America, America bad, Americans are to blame for everything’ narrative ain’t gonna write itself ya’ know.

He absolutely would be.

Sad but true.

Trending

Dan tells it like it is and the Left just can’t DEAL.

Just take a look at these responses:

Gosh, she seems nice. You know she’s a blast at birthday parties.

Yes, that’s a lot of what we’re seeing on the left.

Super classy.

America BAD, Dan!

Pointing out how much the Left seems to hate America is ‘descending into this kinda stuff’.

Alrighty.

They are just RELENTLESS when it comes to being totally uninformed and/or misinformed.

Lot to unwrap here, folks.

This lil fella must think it’s 2009.

Comments like these go on and on and on.

And all Dan did was point out how hard the Left is working to divide this country … guess you could say the ‘haters’ proved him right.

