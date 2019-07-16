Dan Crenshaw has the Left’s number …
Tearing down American symbols – our flag, anthem, pledge – is now the preferred leftist tactic for ALL policy disagreements.
It indicates they can’t defend the merits of their ideas.
Worse: inciting a divisive culture war by destroying the few things we share as Americans.
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 16, 2019
Hating America has become the hot new thing on the Left as evident over the past few days watching the media conveniently leave out a rather large portion of Trump’s tweets calling ‘the squad’ out. You know, the ‘come back’ part … but hey, that ‘anti-America, America bad, Americans are to blame for everything’ narrative ain’t gonna write itself ya’ know.
Alinsky would be proud of them
— Tide Pod Bootlegger (@jsmith6919) July 16, 2019
He absolutely would be.
Being a U S. citizen does not an American make.
— Insignificant.. don't check my timeline..NO! Don't (@tomgreen1959) July 16, 2019
Sad but true.
Very true. We all have a lot more in common than not.
— Sprightly Hound 🐶🇺🇸🏴 (@HoundSprightly) July 16, 2019
Dan tells it like it is and the Left just can’t DEAL.
Just take a look at these responses:
Gosh, she seems nice. You know she’s a blast at birthday parties.
Projecting and lying.
— JillianResists🌊🌊🏖☀️🏝🍹🌊🌊 (@Jillian55382853) July 16, 2019
Yes, that’s a lot of what we’re seeing on the left.
Cyclops. pic.twitter.com/zJ6Nh4nhrF
— Thirteen (@Thirteen_IN) July 16, 2019
Super classy.
You’re part of the problem, Dan, not the solution.
— Kim (@runningin_co) July 16, 2019
America BAD, Dan!
Dan was promising until he descended into this kinda stuff. Sorry to see.
— Dale Lankford (@ElegantIron) July 16, 2019
Pointing out how much the Left seems to hate America is ‘descending into this kinda stuff’.
Alrighty.
Please defend the merits of having a #RacistPresident Danny boy.
— James Tobin (@JamesPTobin) July 16, 2019
They are just RELENTLESS when it comes to being totally uninformed and/or misinformed.
What?!? That exactly what they are doing defending the merits of their ideas as a sign of protest against #TrumpRegime not because they are against America but because they LOVE America and hate seeing a fascist destroying our multicultural pot of ideologies & ethnicity's.
— ᐯᗩᑎEᔕᔕᗩ ᗰ. ᑕᑌÉ 🇵🇷 (@VFernandez596) July 16, 2019
Lot to unwrap here, folks.
Another option would be for the right wing to just not get worked up into a frenzy over Starbucks cups and Nike shoes and Happy Holidays.
— Stephen Thorson (@StephenThorson) July 16, 2019
This lil fella must think it’s 2009.
Like you I wore the uniform in defense of our country.
Like you I carry the visible and invisible scars of such service.
How can you stay silent on this creature in the White House. You are better than this. Trump is a destroyer and I know that you know this.
— Tony Acosta (@AccostedTone) July 16, 2019
Comments like these go on and on and on.
And all Dan did was point out how hard the Left is working to divide this country … guess you could say the ‘haters’ proved him right.
