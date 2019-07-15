Did you hear? Scott Walker has taken a role with the Young American’s Foundation which is pretty kick-butt, especially when you read his thread about fighting for the minds and hearts of young Americans.

Young America’s Foundation is committed to ensuring that increasing numbers of young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional values. pic.twitter.com/cDUbVMOqnm — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 15, 2019

Gallup recently reported that just 47% of our citizens are “extremely” proud to be Americans – the first time that number had fallen below a majority – and that amongst young people aged 18-29 the number is just 24%. 1/2 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 15, 2019

Less than 50% are proud to be Americans and even fewer of our young people …

Gallup also found that a 58% majority of young Americans think that socialism would be a good thing for the country. 2/2 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 15, 2019

EEEEEK.

Let’s hear it for public education. *eye roll* Whoohoo Common Core!

.@AOC said, “an entire generation, which is now becoming one of the largest electorates in America, came of age and never saw American prosperity.” 1/2 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 15, 2019

But she’s such a bastion of truth, values, and the American spirit and stuff.

Ouch, oh, our sides.

Wrong. No generation in human history has ever experienced a world with more prosperity, more freedom, more leisure time, more access to information, higher literacy rates and better life expectancy. 2/2 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 15, 2019

Bingo. Our poor would be rich in some countries but you know, orange man bad and stuff.

In fact, no generation in human history has experienced a world with lower child mortality, less poverty, less disease, less hunger, & less violent crime that the current generation. Unfortunately, too many young people get info from @AOC or liberals in media or on campus. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 15, 2019

Especially in social media.

Time to fight back.

We have the truth on our side. We just have to find new and more effective ways of communicating the truth to new generations of Americans. That is why I am thrilled to take this new role at @yaf — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 15, 2019

Oh Hell yeah. #LetsGetItOn

